Search
BBDO Bangkok
1 day ago
WildAid wants you to get emoji-nal about the wildlife trade
Why wouldn't you be red-faced in anger over trade in products from endangered species, a pro bono campaign from BBDO Bangkok asks.
Jul 15, 2015
Bringing smiles to cleft lips: Operation Smile
THAILAND - Children born with a cleft lip think their smiles are ugly and struggle to make friends. Operation Smile, a global foundation raising money for cleft lip surgery worked with BBDO Bangkok to try and change that.
Dec 6, 2010
Somkiat Larptanunchaiwong to head up BBDO Bangkok
BANGKOK - Managing director of Leo Burnett Thailand, Somkiat Larptanunchaiwong, has jumped ship to head up BBDO Bangkok.
Nov 2, 2010
CASE STUDY: Publisher 'A Book' encourages Thais to read when waiting
BANGKOK - Publishing house A Book took the act of waiting as the chance to stimulate Thai people to read.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins