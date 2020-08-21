BBDO
China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase
A China campaign from BBDO Shanghai for Swedish brand Tena speaks to the adult children of elders who suffer from incontinence.
Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.
Women to Watch 2020: Anita Hsieh, BBDO China
Hsieh is a tenacious, results-driven leader that conveyed clear success for anchor client Visa in a cluttered, highly competitive market.
Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion
A new spot by BBDO New York shows a man who gives new meaning to an 'in-the-flesh' gathering.
WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.
Tay Guan Hin joins BBDO Singapore
The well respected creative leader has spent the last two years fronting his own TGH Collective.
