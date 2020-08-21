BBDO

China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase
Aug 21, 2020
Carol Huang

China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase

A China campaign from BBDO Shanghai for Swedish brand Tena speaks to the adult children of elders who suffer from incontinence.

Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO
Aug 19, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Jason Rosario named chief DEI officer at BBDO

The social impact specialist will shape the Omnicom firm’s principles, employee training and recruitment, as well as contributing to its creative product.

Women to Watch 2020: Anita Hsieh, BBDO China
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Anita Hsieh, BBDO China

Hsieh is a tenacious, results-driven leader that conveyed clear success for anchor client Visa in a cluttered, highly competitive market.

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion
Aug 12, 2020
Ad Nut

Snickers tweaks its ad formula for post-lockdown confusion

A new spot by BBDO New York shows a man who gives new meaning to an 'in-the-flesh' gathering.

WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
Jun 27, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions

WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.

Tay Guan Hin joins BBDO Singapore
Jun 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tay Guan Hin joins BBDO Singapore

The well respected creative leader has spent the last two years fronting his own TGH Collective.

