‘No shareholders to answer makes decision-making faster’
Apr 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Speed, agility and low overheads are aiding independent PR agencies through the crisis.

Singapore ministry selects Asia PR Werkz to promote social enterprise awards
Apr 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has selected Asia PR Werkz to support events and activities for the President’s Challenge Social Enterprise Award (PCSEA).

Asia PR Werkz to promote healthy marriages for NFC in Singapore
Oct 19, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - National Family Council's Marriage Central has appointed Asia PR Werkz as the public relations agency-of-record for its initiatives, following a competitive pitch involving five agencies.

