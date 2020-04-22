Search
Asia PR Werkz
Apr 22, 2020
‘No shareholders to answer makes decision-making faster’
Speed, agility and low overheads are aiding independent PR agencies through the crisis.
Apr 11, 2013
Singapore ministry selects Asia PR Werkz to promote social enterprise awards
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has selected Asia PR Werkz to support events and activities for the President’s Challenge Social Enterprise Award (PCSEA).
Oct 19, 2010
Asia PR Werkz to promote healthy marriages for NFC in Singapore
SINGAPORE - National Family Council's Marriage Central has appointed Asia PR Werkz as the public relations agency-of-record for its initiatives, following a competitive pitch involving five agencies.
