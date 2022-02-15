Ariel
Marc Pritchard: ‘Philanthropy is wonderful, but we’re a business’
Reiterating that brands must be a force for both growth and good, P&G’s chief brand officer tells the Spikes Asia x Campaign audience that creativity is central to making that happen.
A woman asks to be seen in Ariel's latest #ShareTheLoad ad
Tone shifts in the fifth edition of Ariel's equality series to reflect a sense of restlessness and impatience among women at the pace of change, says BBDO's Josy Paul.
Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad
AD NUT's RANT OF THE WEEK: In an India campaign by Leo Burnett, the detergent not only scolds parents but also falsely positions (or actually, fails to position) itself as a solution to their time woes.
Ariel India sings the praises of unsung heroes who #ChangeTheCycle
Watch the film conceptualised in association with The Quint here.
Ariel celebrates Kerala’s first transgender doctor who beat all the odds
Watch the film conceptualised by BBDO India here
2019 Cannes contenders: 'Kawaii Tweak Hazard' by Dentsu Tokyo
Victims of AR photo tweaking lament their misfortunes in this quirky entertaining film for Gatsby by Dentsu Tokyo.
