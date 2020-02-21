Search
Amorepacific
Feb 21, 2020
Carat wins Amorepacific China media business
Remit includes all the company's brands, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree and Mamonde.
Mar 30, 2016
CASE STUDY: How AmorePacific created space for Cushion
South Korean cosmetics brand AmorePacific had to figure out a way to introduce a completely new product category to customers when it created its Cushion.
Feb 16, 2011
UM wins full-service mandate for Amorepacific Hong Kong
HONG KONG - UM has won a full-service communications mandate from Amorepacific Hong Kong. The mandate covers communication activities in Hong Kong for the company’s cosmetic brands Laneige and Sulwhasoo.
