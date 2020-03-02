Air New Zealand

The latest Air New Zealand safety video is for the birds
Mar 2, 2020
Ad Nut

The latest Air New Zealand safety video is for the birds

An endangered takahē gets a lift to a new home in a fanciful in-flight video highlighting the brand's role in helping conserve native species.

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts

Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

Air New Zealand helps naughty kids make nice
Dec 6, 2018
Ad Nut

Air New Zealand helps naughty kids make nice

The airline helps kids come together to save the holiday in this charming film.

Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years
Dec 6, 2018
Gurjit Degun

Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years

Veteran marketer will leave in May 2019.

10 Asian brands celebrating World Emoji Day 2018 :D
Jul 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

10 Asian brands celebrating World Emoji Day 2018 :D

Sadly we've yet to see a brand making creative use of our favourite aubergine emoji but we can applaud—and groan—at a few of these other creative efforts to celebrate World Emoji Day.

Air New Zealand employs two national icons in global campaign
Oct 9, 2017
Ad Nut

Air New Zealand employs two national icons in global campaign

The carrier rolls out a campaign fronted by a talking kiwi and a Kiwi famous for acting.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia