The latest Air New Zealand safety video is for the birds
An endangered takahē gets a lift to a new home in a fanciful in-flight video highlighting the brand's role in helping conserve native species.
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
Air New Zealand helps naughty kids make nice
The airline helps kids come together to save the holiday in this charming film.
Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years
Veteran marketer will leave in May 2019.
10 Asian brands celebrating World Emoji Day 2018 :D
Sadly we've yet to see a brand making creative use of our favourite aubergine emoji but we can applaud—and groan—at a few of these other creative efforts to celebrate World Emoji Day.
Air New Zealand employs two national icons in global campaign
The carrier rolls out a campaign fronted by a talking kiwi and a Kiwi famous for acting.
