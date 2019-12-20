Air Asia
Six brands that won the 2010s
Brand specialists give their view on which brands were most successful in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
How AIS used influencers to become Thailand's top local brand
Partnerships with the pop stars and cut-through social campaigns have helped the mobile phone operator rise up the charts of Thais' favourite brands to hand out with the big internationals in the top 10.
Ex-Malaysia Airlines marketing head joins AirAsia
KUALA LUMPUR - Al-Ishal Ishak, ex-senior VP of marketing and promotions at Malaysia Airlines, has joined AirAsia as group head of brand and ancillary income.
Air Asia and Expedia launch Backick.com, offering Facebook-driven travel discounts
SINGAPORE - Air Asia and online travel company Expedia are taking their joint venture, AirAsia Expedia, a step further with the launch of a new travel and hotel bookings site backick.com.
Air Asia ramps up Queens Park Rangers sponsorship
KUALA LUMPUR - Air Asia has stepped up its sponsorship of English Premier League team Queens Park Rangers (QPR), inking a deal to become the official playing kit sponsor and main club partner.
Malaysia Airlines and Air Asia make their mark at QPR
GLOBAL - English Premier League football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) on Monday wore shirts featuring new home game shirt sponsor Malaysia Airlines, marking the first outward sign of the commercial deal between the club and its new majority shareholder Tony Fernandes.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins