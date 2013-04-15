APCO Worldwide
Why corporate affairs firms are hiring senior talent from outside the industry
Law, banking, policy, and journalism are just some areas that corporate affairs agencies are looking towards to poach senior advisors. Major firms in the region tell us why.
It's not about PR strategy, just strategy: APCO Worldwide
INTERVIEW: As Asia continues to be seen as the world's economic hope, companies, both foreign and home-grown, need to focus on their larger purpose, according to Margery Kraus, founder and CEO of APCO Worldwide.
Study identifies world's 'Champion' brands, hyper-influential 'stakebroker' consumers
GLOBAL - An opinion survey of 78,000 people in 15 countries by communication and strategy company APCO Worldwide has revealed the world's 'Champion' brands and identified what the company claims is a new breed of hyper-influential consumer with whom companies must engage.
APCO hires new director for SEA business
SINGAPORE – APCO Worldwide has appointed Ashley Knapp as a director to strengthen its corporate and consumer PR offering in Southeast Asia.
Former H+K exec brought in to lead APCO’s Shanghai office
SHANGHAI - Frances Sun, former senior vice-president at Hill+Knowlton Strategies China, has joined APCO Worldwide as managing director of the firm’s Shanghai office.
PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand
BANGKOK - Communication is vital in restoring the confidence of investors and businesses after the massive flooding crisis in Thailand last year, industry experts said.
