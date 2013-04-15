APCO Worldwide

Why corporate affairs firms are hiring senior talent from outside the industry
Surekha Ragavan

Why corporate affairs firms are hiring senior talent from outside the industry

Law, banking, policy, and journalism are just some areas that corporate affairs agencies are looking towards to poach senior advisors. Major firms in the region tell us why.

It's not about PR strategy, just strategy: APCO Worldwide
Apr 15, 2013
Matthew Miller

It's not about PR strategy, just strategy: APCO Worldwide

INTERVIEW: As Asia continues to be seen as the world's economic hope, companies, both foreign and home-grown, need to focus on their larger purpose, according to Margery Kraus, founder and CEO of APCO Worldwide.

Study identifies world's 'Champion' brands, hyper-influential 'stakebroker' consumers
Jan 24, 2013
Matthew Miller

Study identifies world's 'Champion' brands, hyper-influential 'stakebroker' consumers

GLOBAL - An opinion survey of 78,000 people in 15 countries by communication and strategy company APCO Worldwide has revealed the world's 'Champion' brands and identified what the company claims is a new breed of hyper-influential consumer with whom companies must engage.

APCO hires new director for SEA business
Jan 21, 2013
Staff Reporters

APCO hires new director for SEA business

SINGAPORE – APCO Worldwide has appointed Ashley Knapp as a director to strengthen its corporate and consumer PR offering in Southeast Asia.

Former H+K exec brought in to lead APCO’s Shanghai office
Oct 17, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Former H+K exec brought in to lead APCO's Shanghai office

SHANGHAI - Frances Sun, former senior vice-president at Hill+Knowlton Strategies China, has joined APCO Worldwide as managing director of the firm’s Shanghai office.

PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand
Apr 30, 2012
Racheal Lee

PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand

BANGKOK - Communication is vital in restoring the confidence of investors and businesses after the massive flooding crisis in Thailand last year, industry experts said.

