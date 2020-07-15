ADK
ADK announces new head in Singapore, sets up Indonesia office
The Japan-based network taps Takayuki Osaki, former Netflix and Nike marketer, to drive performance marketing and direct-to-consumer business growth.
Now a holding company with micro boutiques, is ADK on the right track?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See ADK's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: ADK
Is ADK on track now that it has a holding-company structure in place? While it's pursuing a large number of initiatives around data, social media and commerce, the agency is also launching multiple micro boutiques.
ADK launches performance unit, invests in independent VietBuzzAd
ADK Connect will be available initially in Singapore, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.
With new boutique, ADK vows to 'create facts and activate people'
Another instalment in ADK's plan to create a network of micro-agencies.
Agency Report Card 2018: ADK
As it worked to reshape itself, ADK experienced internal challenges but also produced some imaginative work and put in place initiatives that show it is thinking beyond its traditional revenue streams.
