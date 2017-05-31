88rising

Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
1 day ago
Delia von Pflug

The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.

WPP invests in digital content company for Asian millennials
May 31, 2017
Emily Tan

88rising has 15 employees in New York and Los Angeles, and plans to launch a Shanghai office.

