Search
88rising
1 day ago
Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.
May 31, 2017
WPP invests in digital content company for Asian millennials
88rising has 15 employees in New York and Los Angeles, and plans to launch a Shanghai office.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins