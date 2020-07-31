72andSunny
Coca-Cola takes poetic approach in post-Covid search for purpose
Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, “Open like never before” stars George the Poet as he performs a piece calling on the public to look at the world in a different light.
The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?
72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch
The agency will launch the brand's campaign in early 2020.
The social virtue of selling your unwanted stuff
THE WORK: 'Everyone wins' for Carousell by 72andSunny Singapore.
Carousell launches new brand identity
Carousell keeps the 'Kodak carousel' inspiration for its logo, but adds a bolder font and a letter 'C', while it references five core values.
Behold the power of Ikea's 'Fönster'
It's not just a white logo on a transparent background, you silly person.
