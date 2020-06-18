4As
Black advertising professionals launch 600 & Rising and join forces with the 4A's
The collective was born from the now-infamous open letter in which 600 black advertising professionals called on the industry’s leaders for action.
Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry
Temporary relief from the government is expected to mitigate unemployment and provide respite to a deeply hurt ad industry.
Leo Burnett wins top honours at Malaysia Effies
The agency won nine total awards including one of only two golds handed out, the other of which went to Grey Malaysia.
HK Effie Awards: Winners and jury assessments
See all the winners, plus judge reactions on what was praiseworthy and what the industry should think about.
Singapore Media Awards winners announced
OMD Singapore takes top honours with McDonald's licensee HanBaoBao, while PHD Singapore leads award count.
4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.
