4As

Black advertising professionals launch 600 & Rising and join forces with the 4A's
Jun 18, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Black advertising professionals launch 600 & Rising and join forces with the 4A's

The collective was born from the now-infamous open letter in which 600 black advertising professionals called on the industry’s leaders for action.

Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Malaysia’s 4As requests tax relief for ad industry

Temporary relief from the government is expected to mitigate unemployment and provide respite to a deeply hurt ad industry.

Leo Burnett wins top honours at Malaysia Effies
Dec 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett wins top honours at Malaysia Effies

The agency won nine total awards including one of only two golds handed out, the other of which went to Grey Malaysia.

HK Effie Awards: Winners and jury assessments
Sep 18, 2019
Matthew Miller

HK Effie Awards: Winners and jury assessments

See all the winners, plus judge reactions on what was praiseworthy and what the industry should think about.

Singapore Media Awards winners announced
Sep 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Singapore Media Awards winners announced

OMD Singapore takes top honours with McDonald's licensee HanBaoBao, while PHD Singapore leads award count.

4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
Jan 24, 2019
Faaez Samadi

4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour

The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.

