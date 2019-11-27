40under40

40 under 40 2019: list out today
Nov 27, 2019
40 under 40 2019: list out today

Campaign's annual list of Asia-Pacific's top rising young professions in marketing and communications will be released on Thursday.

40 under 40 2019: Final deadline extended to Oct. 31
Oct 25, 2019
40 under 40 2019: Final deadline extended to Oct. 31

To accommodate Deepavali festivities, the final entry deadline will be extended to October 31, with no further extensions.

40 Under 40 2019: late entry deadline is Monday
Oct 15, 2019
40 Under 40 2019: late entry deadline is Monday

The early deadline has passed, but you still have until 6pm SIN/HKT next Monday to nominate your exceptional young talent to this year's list.

40 Under 40 2019: Nominations are now open
Oct 3, 2019
40 Under 40 2019: Nominations are now open

You have until October 21 to nominate an exceptional individual to the definitive list of young talent to watch in Asia-Pacific.

40 Under 40 2018: Nominations are now open
Aug 24, 2018
40 Under 40 2018: Nominations are now open

Campaign's 40 Under 40 is the definitive list of young talent to watch in Asia's marcomms industry.

40 under 40: Meet 2017's class of APAC marketing-communications achievers
Oct 23, 2017
40 under 40: Meet 2017's class of APAC marketing-communications achievers

These young professionals stand out as drivers of growth and progress.

