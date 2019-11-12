3
Cindy Gallop's 6 takeaways from this year's 3% Conference
The event is the "future of our industry, today."
Postr announces tie-up with Hutchison 3 Indonesia
Ad tech company launches new lock-screen app with third-largest local telco.
Audi hosts Iron Man 3 gala premiere in Hong Kong
Audi Hong Kong, along with Marvel Entertainment, hosted an event on the eve of the 24 April premiere of Iron Man 3. The movie showcases an Audi all-electric R8 e-tron prototype and an S7 Sportback—driven by the characters played by Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. At the event in Hong Kong, Reinhold Carl, managing director for Audi Hong Kong, was seen with local celebrities and socialites including Wilson Chin, Oscar Leung, Matsuoka Linah, Janet Ma and Jacqueline Ch'ng.
Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM
MAINLAND CHINA - According to conclusions from the final release from the GroupM ‘Project Deep Dive’ 2012 wave, one’s consumption behaviour and relative brand choices are not shaped by income increases but by cultural definitions of success.
