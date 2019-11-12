Audi Hong Kong, along with Marvel Entertainment, hosted an event on the eve of the 24 April premiere of Iron Man 3. The movie showcases an Audi all-electric R8 e-tron prototype and an S7 Sportback—driven by the characters played by Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. At the event in Hong Kong, Reinhold Carl, managing director for Audi Hong Kong, was seen with local celebrities and socialites including Wilson Chin, Oscar Leung, Matsuoka Linah, Janet Ma and Jacqueline Ch'ng.