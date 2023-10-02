Data News Advertising Media PR Marketing
19 hours ago

Moves and wins roundup: Week of October 2, 2023

A new month and new moves and wins from the World Federation of Advertisers, The Advertising Standards Council of India, Viddsee and more.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover October 2 through October 6, 2023. 
Gary Lim has left the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) as director for Asia-Pacific after less than a year in the role. The former APAC marketing communications director at Johnson & Johnson replaced Ranji David when he joined in November 2022. Lim had a long association with WFA; from 2010 to 2016 he was the APAC chairperson of WFA's Integrated Marketing Communications Forum. He was based in Singapore and focused on bringing APAC marketers together in line with the WFA’s peer-to-peer approach and grow the network in the region. He was also tasked with working closely with WFA’s Asia-Pacific leadership team of senior marketers. Lim's replacement has not yet been confirmed. 
 
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Saugata Gupta as managing director and chief executive officer of Marico Limited, as the new chairman of the ASCI Board of Governors. Gupta who will be replacing outgoing chairman NS Rajan, is well recognised as an accomplished industry leader. His association with ASCI spans several years, with two years on the Board of Governors and four years as a special invitee on the Board of Governors. In his role as chairman, Gupta hopes to "reimagine what responsible advertising means and how consumers need protection in the digital age."
 
Creator platform Viddsee has announced that co-founder and chief business developement officer, Derek Tan, has stepped down from his operational role. He will transition to a non-executive director role on the board. Founding the brand in 2013 with co-founder Ho Jia Jian, Tan has played a substantial role in expanding Viddsee's commercial offering, user base and strengthening its position in the industry, amassing over 3 billion views across 5,000+ films. Tan will continue guiding Viddsee's future with his strategic guidance as a non-executive director, with CEO, Ho Jia Jian, senior vice president of commercial, Michele Schofield, and vice president of Studios, Kenny Tan continuing to lead the business.
 
 

 

