Moves and win roundup: Week of November 20, 2023

This edition will cover November 20 through November 24, 2023.

Google Cloud has appointed Serene Sia as country director of its business in Singapore. She will be responsible for leading go-to-market strategy and operations spanning consulting, sales, and partner ecosystem. She will collaborate with teams across Google to help organisations in Singapore reimagine their business and industry using enterprise-grade cloud AI solutions. Sia will report to Mark Micallef, managing director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud. She joins Google following regional leadership roles at Autodesk, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, bringing over 30 years of diverse business and software technology leadership experience across Asia. In 2014, she helped set up and scale human capital consulting company Presence of IT, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2019.

Havas Market, the e-commerce offering of Havas Media Network, has appointed Shermaine Lau as its new head for Singapore. In her previous role as director of digital insights and innovation at ADA, Lau spearheaded the development of the Digital Shelf, a proprietary e-commerce analytics solution empowering brands to optimise their online presence and gain competitive advantage in the modern marketplace. Under Lau’s leadership, Havas Market will enhance its focus on delivering meaningful shopping experiences for brands, emphasising end-to-end, omnichannel solutions.

Emily Xu takes on a new role as managing partner at Influence Matters, with a focus on overseeing and developing the agency’s growing cross-border corporate communications business for international companies in China, and Chinese companies expanding in Asia.

Future Super has appointed data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing to lead its paid media and drive new members to the ethical superannuation fund. Jaywing will oversee Future Super’s Google and Meta paid media strategy and execution. Future Super was founded to help people take climate action. The ethical fund invests in a fossil fuel free future and invests in climate solutions.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur has announced the appointment of Philipp Haupenthal as the new general manager. Most recently, Haupenthal served as the hotel manager at W Bali. In his new role, he will be tasked to position The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur as the benchmark for luxury hotels in Malaysia.

Gurpreet Singh, managing director and trading head for Asia-Pacific at Magna Global (IPG Mediabrands) has departed from his role for personal reasons. Singh, who had been with the company for over 11 years, was based in Kuala Lumpur. His role focused on media buying productivity, performance accountability, trading commerce, regional trading deals and programmatic trading partnerships for clients across the region. His immediate responsibilities will be assumed by Paul Waller, the newly-appointed chief investment officer for Magna APAC.

Trip.com Group has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the China International Culture Association to promote inbound tourism, being appointed as a partner to the board. The Nihao! China campaign, launched by China International Culture Association, aims to foster and promote cultural exchanges and establish friendships between China and visitors from around the world. As the official partner, Trip.com Group and China International Culture Association will promote the campaign on its platforms across various markets, as well as curate engaging content to showcase specific offerings and services, and position China as a unique and welcoming destination rich in history and cultural heritage. In addition, Trip.com Group will also collaborate with Chinese cultural centres, tourism boards and other organisations to promote and showcase the unique attractions, experiences, and beauty of China.

Seek has appointed Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim as its newly elected non-executive director at the company’s annual general meeting. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Tan Sri Jamaludin is the first Asia-based board member in Seek's history, aligning with the pivotal role Asia plays in the company’s future growth strategy. Jamaludin has over 40 years of experience in the Southeast Asia region, including over 16 years in information technology and 23 years in telecommunications. He also served the Malaysian government in various roles, including being appointed in 2020 by the former prime minister of Malaysia as a member of the then Economic Action Council and of the Digital Economy Council. Jamaludin’s executive experience includes being the chief executive officer of Axiata Group Berhad from 2008 to 2020, and CEO of Maxis Communications Berhad for over eight years prior to that. He also has executive experience with multinational companies, including IBM and Digital Equipment Corporation.

Boody, a sustainably-made apparel brand in Australia, has appointed Sling & Stone as the PR agency of record, to amplify brand trust and authority in an increasingly competitive sector. Working closely with joint CEOs Elliot Midalia and Shaun Greenblo, Sling & Stone has activated a cross-channel campaign that will drive sector leadership; showcasing their personal expertise and passions and how that supports a highly successful Aussie business rooted in innovation, adaptability and profitability. “Sling & Stone’s proven track record in brand profiling and storytelling, and evident passion for conscientious brands that challenge the status quo, make them the perfect choice to help shape our corporate voice in Australia and beyond. Their reputation as the go-to agency for brands committed to innovation in all its forms is certainly well-founded.” said Ruth Haffenden, global head of Brand and Marketing for Boody.

Stefan Martyres has launched Social Aviator, a new influencer marketing agency in India focused on offering strategic solutions to brands. Prior to his new entrepreneurial venture, Martyres spent over eight years at Times Internet, where he built the influencer marketing team from scratch, and delivered several campaigns for leading brands. With 13 years of experience in the field of sports, media and entertainment, Martyres has spent over a decade honing his skills and making a impact on the way brands engage with their audiences. His career journey includes roles in key organisations like Star Sports, Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), amongst others.