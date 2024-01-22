Moves and win roundup: Week of January 22, 2024

StackAdapt appointed Liam McCarten as vice president of sales for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. McCarten will have the remit to manage APAC with an initial focus on Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Japan. McCarten joins having worked at Meta for the past nine years, whe he was director of global business group APAC, leading the health, beauty, luxury and technology verticals, and supporting the largest brands and agencies across the region.



Dheeraj Raina has been appointed vice president and head of integrated marketing and communications for South East Asia at Mastercard. Raina has previously held the role of chief executive of media at Dentsu and was most recently chief marketing and strategic communications officer at Gentari.

Enshe Manto has become chief of staff for APAC at Kenvue. She was previously head of media for APAC and spent more than four years at Johnson & Johnson, before the formation of Kenvue to lead J&J’s consumer healthcare division.

Kartika Guerrero has joined Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison as senior vice president of digital distribution and partnerships, based in Indonesia. She was most recently at Fonterra based in Singapore, where she was digital and media director for more than two years.

Alexander Oakden has left Google after more than four years where he was head of data and analytics partnerships. He is returning to the UK before returning to Singapore to launch his new business. Before Google, Oakden spent more than three years at Dentsu where his last role was the APAC vice president of strategy and commerce.

Quantcast has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office. Lavin Vaswani has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. Seah and Vaswani will report to Sonal Patel, vice president of APAC, based out of Singapore. Vaswani was most recently the sales account director for Twitch, and in his new role, will lead sales in Asia. Nagaraj comes to Quantcast from Meta, where he had a four-year stint as APAC agency development lead and an agency partner. He has also worked as general manager for Blaze Digital in Malaysia, and head of digital for Astro Radio. Seah has previously worked at Facebook as a regional solutions partner, following account director stints at Amnet and Publicis Groupe.

Customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has hired Simon Rollenbeck to become the company’s head of marketing, a newly created role. Rollenbeck previously held the role of head of APAC marketing for Egencia at Expedia.

Financial and professional services PR and communications agency Leon Communications has appointed John McGuinness as senior consultant. In this role, he focuses on building the agency’s professional services sector practice while working with financial services clients on PR and crisis and issues management. McGuinness’ most recent role was global director of media relations and public affairs at law firm Baker McKenzie, where he also served as AsiaPacific head of communications.

Kristie Cheung, who was most recently the global head of marketing communications at Lalamove, has left the company. Cheung spent close to four years at Lalamove and was named Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2022. Before working for brands in 2017, Cheung spent over a decade in advertising, from Greater China to Southeast Asia, when she was selected as Cheil’s Outstanding Performer, BBDO’s Rising Star, and Saatchi & Saatchi’s Star.