1 day ago

Moves and win roundup: Week of January 22, 2024

All the latest moves and wins from Kenvue, Indosat Ooredoo, Mastercard, PepsiCo and more to come.

 

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover 22 January through 26 January, 2024. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins
 

StackAdapt appointed Liam McCarten as vice president of sales for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. McCarten will have the remit to manage APAC with an initial focus on Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Japan. McCarten joins having worked at Meta for the past nine years, whe he was director of global business group APAC, leading the health, beauty, luxury and technology verticals, and supporting the largest brands and agencies across the region.

Dheeraj Raina has been appointed vice president and head of integrated marketing and communications for South East Asia at Mastercard. Raina has previously held the role of chief executive of media at Dentsu and was most recently chief marketing and strategic communications officer at Gentari.

Enshe Manto has become chief of staff for APAC at Kenvue. She was previously head of media for APAC and spent more than four years at Johnson & Johnson, before the formation of Kenvue to lead J&J’s consumer healthcare division.

Kartika Guerrero has joined Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison as senior vice president of digital distribution and partnerships, based in Indonesia. She was most recently at Fonterra based in Singapore, where she was digital and media director for more than two years.

Alexander Oakden has left Google after more than four years where he was head of data and analytics partnerships. He is returning to the UK before returning to Singapore to launch his new business. Before Google, Oakden spent more than three years at Dentsu where his last role was the APAC vice president of strategy and commerce.

Quantcast has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office. Lavin Vaswani has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. Seah and Vaswani will report to Sonal Patel, vice president of APAC, based out of Singapore. Vaswani was most recently the sales account director for Twitch, and in his new role, will lead sales in Asia. Nagaraj comes to Quantcast from Meta, where he had a four-year stint as APAC agency development lead and an agency partner. He has also worked as general manager for Blaze Digital in Malaysia, and head of digital for Astro Radio. Seah has previously worked at Facebook as a regional solutions partner, following account director stints at Amnet and Publicis Groupe.

Customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has hired Simon Rollenbeck to become the company’s head of marketing, a newly created role. Rollenbeck previously held the role of head of APAC marketing for Egencia at Expedia.

Financial and professional services PR and communications agency Leon Communications has appointed John McGuinness as senior consultant. In this role, he focuses on building the agency’s professional services sector practice while working with financial services clients on PR and crisis and issues management. McGuinness’ most recent role was global director of media relations and public affairs at law firm Baker McKenzie, where he also served as AsiaPacific head of communications.

Kristie Cheung, who was most recently the global head of marketing communications at Lalamove, has left the company. Cheung spent close to four years at Lalamove and was named Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2022. Before working for brands in 2017, Cheung spent over a decade in advertising, from Greater China to Southeast Asia, when she was selected as Cheil’s Outstanding Performer, BBDO’s Rising Star, and Saatchi & Saatchi’s Star.

After almost seven years at the helm, Ahmed ElSheikh, currently CEO for PepsiCo India, will move on from his current role to assume new responsibilities within PepsiCo as the CEO for the Middle East Business Unit as of March 2024. Jagrut Kotecha currently chief commercial officer for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) will assume the role of CEO for PepsiCo India in his place. Kotecha, who has been with the brand since 1994, has over 25 years of experience across the sales and marketing arena, having also worked with Cadbury earlier in his career.
 
Ogilvy Indonesia has appointed Kapil Arora as chief operating officer, effective January 2024. Previously, Arora had spent over four years as co-chairman and CEO of 82.5 Communications and prior to that, was the president of Ogilvy North, having spent nearly 20 years with Ogilvy in India. There, he led teams that created campaigns across brands like MTR Foods, Sasken, Titan and Hutch.
 
Annie Yam has been appointed marketing lead, Vision Care ANZ, IN, SEA, TW at Johnson & Johnson. Yam will lead marketing in a cluster of APAC markets for Acuvue, the household contact lens brand that helps patients with vision correction needs to see better. Yam previously spent 10 years at P&G leading marketing for skincare brand SK-II across Asian markets.
 
Former gold-winning Olympic swimmer, Mack Horton, has joined Clemenger BBDO as a business manager in the creative agency’s Melbourne office. Horton told the Sydney Morning Herald that the position came about after he spent a few days in the agency learning what was involved. In addition to swimming, Horton has held positions as an ambassador for companies like Optus and, as of March 2023, the presidency of the Australian Swimmers Association. He holds a degree in general business.
 
Source:
Campaign Asia

