Moves and win roundup: Week of January 2, 2024

Starcom, Publicis Groupe’s media agency, has announced a new win as Starcom Indonesia to become BMW Group’s media agency of record from 2024, joining Starcom in China and Singapore, which once again retain their positions as the media agency of record in their respective markets. Following a regional media review by BMW Group, as the media agency of record in these markets, Starcom will take charge of strategic planning, media buying and business transformation for all of BMW Group’s most iconic brands, including BMW and Mini.

Andrea Wong, AXA Hong Kong’s former chief marketing and customer officer, has left the company and joined Shangri-La Group as senior vice president, group marketing and communications. Wong will report to the group's chairman Kuok Hui Kwong, as she wrote in a LinkedIn post, she will work with new colleagues “to further strengthen the hotel brands, create impactful marketing campaigns and PR efforts, and further build up the Shangri-La Circle propositions to deliver superior customer experience”. Wong has been working for over 20 years at AXA and she became CMO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau in 2008.

Innocean has established a social marketing corporation, Innocean S to enhance its social media marketing service and is set to commence business from January 2024. The S of Innocean S has four meanings: strategic solution, global solution, qualified solution, and creative solution. Lee Yoon-kyung, a former team leader of Innocean, was appointed as the CEO of Innocean S. Lee joined Innocean through open recruitment in 2007 and she has led prominent Korean and overseas clients for around 16 years.

Human, a Mumbai-based integrated agency founded by Imran Khan and Chirag Raheja, has just signed on Span Wealth as their newest client. The agency’s mandate includes creating a new identity for the brand, bringing in timeless sophistication, and creating an impactful, future-facing web presence for the brand. Span Wealth is a Mumbai-based wealth management company with over 500 crores of assets under management.

Dorothy Peng shared on LinkedIn that she has joined Deloitte Consulting as a partner in Singapore. Peng will be working on customer strategy and design across Southeast Asia. Prior to Deloitte, she has been working for RGA for over eight years. She joined the agency as group account director in 2015, and she was promoted to SVP managing director Asia in 2022. Before RGA, she worked at BBDO Singapore for six years. Peng started her early career as account executive from Saatchi & Saatchi.

PubMatic has appointed Genelle Hung as country manager of Southeast Asia, where she will be responsible for managing strategy, sales and operations across the region. Joining PubMatic from AppLovin where she was head of demand APAC for two years, Hung will play a key role in continuing to engage with leading CTV/OTT and in-app publishers across the region. Her previous roles include director of demand business development APAC at Smaato and director of strategic accounts SEA at Appier.

Daniel Henriksen has returned to Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as managing director, investment products, APAC. Before OMG, he was VP cross-channel planning of APAC at GroupM Nexus. Prior to that, Henriksen worked at Xaxis for over three years. He served as technology and operations director of OMG APAC from 2017 to 2018.

BlackLine, Inc. has appointed Emily Campbell as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 2 Jan. As CMO, Campbell is responsible for driving BlackLine’s global marketing strategy as the digital finance transformation leader seeks to capitalise on the growing worldwide demand for solutions that drive greater automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management for the office of the CFO. She will report to co-CEO Owen Ryan. Campbell comes to BlackLine with more than 25 years of marketing leadership experience, most recently as CMO at Infinite Electronics. Previously, she was head of global marketing and digital innovation for Arrow Electronics. Before that, she spent 14 years in senior marketing and product management positions at Dell Technologies.

Izabela Taseski , head of brand and partnerships at Lululemon Australia and New Zealand, will

depart after working over seven years for the brand. In a LinkedIn post shared by her, Taseski wrote that she would be looking for a part-time role so that she could spend more time with her two young boys. Before joining Lululemon in 2016, she was head of sponsorships at Barclays in London.

AnyMind Group has announced changes to its leadership structure in South Korea and the Philippines, and shuffling of responsibilities in Thailand and its creator growth business unit.

AnyMind Group has appointed Tae Woo (Ted) Kim as country manager, Korea. Kim will lead the business and operations in Korea. He was most recently regional director - Korean clients, at data, artificial intelligence and technology transformation company ADA. Prior to ADA, Kim held roles in Google, Microsoft and Twitter.

In the Philippines, AnyMind Group has appointed Mayi Baviera as country manager, Philippines. Baviera was most recently country director for the Philippines at ADA. Prior to ADA, she held leadership roles at Cheil and Digital FCB Manila.

Baviera takes on the role from Siwat Vilassakdanont, former country manager for the Philippines. Vilassakdanont has been reappointed as managing director, Thailand and the Philippines, AnyMind Group, and will be responsible for the company's business and operations in Thailand and will continue to oversee the Philippines market.

Punsak Limvatanayingyong, former country manager of Thailand, has been reappointed as managing director, creator growth, AnyMind Group. Limvatanayingyong joined AnyMind Group in March 2019 through the acquisition of Moindy.

We Are Social has appointed Paige Murphy as marketing and PR manager of Singapore. Before joining We Are Social, Murphy was business director at The PR Group. She worked in Australia as a journalist and for Adland before moving to Singapore in 2022.

Bravo Media has announced the launch of its exclusive advertising concession to operate media resources on MTR's East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, and MTR Bus, effective from 1st Jan 2024, solidifying its position as a key player in Hong Kong's out-of-home advertising market.

Elan Media, Qatar's leading outdoor advertising company, has partnered with Location Media Xchange (LMX). This collaboration sets the stage for seamless integration of Elan Media's dynamic digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory into LMX's Supply Side Platform (SSP), offering advertisers unparalleled access to a vast audience across the country. LMX is making its entry into the Middle East through this partnership.

Zenith Hong Kong has promoted Yvonne Lau to managing director to succeed Ray Cheng. In this new role, Lau will report to Lawrence Yang, CEO of Publicis Media Hong Kong. Lau will also focus on strengthening relationships with Zenith's key clients. Lau has been working for Zenith since over four years as general manager. Before Zenith, she served as general manager of Wavemaker Hong Kong.

DoubleVerify has appointed Marty Buragay as global director, global client & agency partnerships, Asia Pacific. In this new role, Buragay will lead teams focused on addressing the holistic needs of top global brands across the region. He worked for over five years at Meta before joining DoubleVerify. His most recent position was regional client & solutions partner, APAC at Meta. Prior to Meta, he worked for Uber, Diageo, Nestlé and Unilever.

Yoodo, a digital telco brand under CelcomDigi, has appointed the Clan as its new lead creative, social, and digital media agency following a competitive pitch held in October 2023. The new contract will last for 12 months with an option to renew for another year. The Clan will be charged with the responsibility of creative ideation, strategy, creative output, social media strategy, and content development for Yoodo starting from this January.

Havas China has elevated Kelly Yang to the CEO of Havas Health & You (China). Kelly has over 18 years of experience in medical communication. She joined Havas in 2018 and was appointed as the general manager in January 2019. Over the past five years, she has achieved rapid and tremendous business success, growing the team from 100 people to over 300. In her new position, Yang will continue leading Havas's healthcare business division, exploring further on domestic and international markets, enhancing healthcare brand proposition and developing comprehensive growth strategies.

Havas Front Networks has promoted Sonic Tang to chief operating officer. In the new role, Tang will be responsible for the company's overall operation and business development, effective from January 1, 2024. Tang has been working for Front Networks for over a decade and has been deeply involved in the automotive industry for over 18 years. A renowned brand strategist, communication and marketing solutions expert, he will be based in Beijing and continue to report to Felix Teng, chief executive officer of Havas Front Networks. Havas acquired the independent advertising agency Front Networks in 2022 and integrated it into the Havas Creative network.

Hakuhodo Group company Six Inc. has launched Six Journey specialising in communication solutions for Japanese and global brands. The team combines international creators and strategy and PR experts from Hakuhodo’s global network with creators of Six. The core members of Six Journey are Jin Saito, creative director and co-founder, Jasper Ilagan, CEO and CCO of NJYN in the Philippines, and Devi Attamimi, institute director of Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN and director of Hakuhodo International Indonesia.

FCB Group India's CEO and chairman Rohit Ohri has moved to the role of global partner at the agency. Ohri has been leading FCB India for over eight years and prior to that he worked at Dentsu and JWT. Dheeraj Sinha, former Leo Burnett South Asia and chairperson, BBH India from Publicis Groupe, joined FCB in November as group CEO India and South Asia.