Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover 11 December through 15 December, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Singapore Tourism Board has appointed Markus Tan as the regional director for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (IMESA), effective January 1, 2024. In his new role, based in Mumbai, Tan will spearhead STB’s initiatives in promoting Leisure and Business Travel & Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (BTMICE) in the IMESA region. His responsibilities will include overseeing travel promotions, public relations, and marketing, and driving developmental efforts to enhance Singapore’s position as a premier travel and business destination. Tan is a veteran of STB, having dedicated 18 years to the organisation in various pivotal roles. Prior to this appointment, he served as the director for World Expo and led the whole-of-government efforts to conceptualise, develop, and operate the Singapore Pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025.

Citra Marina has been promoted to marketing lead for Southeast Asia at Spotify. Marina was most recently regional marketing manager for SEA and spent a decade in Unilever before joining Spotify in August 2022.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has hired Lee Williamson from Tatler Asia to become its executive director of specialist publications (SP). Williamson was the founding editor and regional head of Tatler Gen.T, a community-focused content platform for impact-driven young leaders in Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Williamson will set the direction for the Post’s lifestyle content division and spearhead growth for titles including Style, 100 Top Tables, and XXIV. Celine Asril has joined the SCMP as strategy director of Morning Studio (MS) to lead its ideation hub and work with the business team. Asril rejoins the Post from Finn Partners in SG and was previously a content strategist with Morning Studio and TBWA. She will continue to be based in Singapore.

Virtue Worldwide has appointed Ayushi Saria as associate creative director in India. Before joining Virtue, Saria dedicated her talents to illustration, where she focused on projects centered around skin and body positivity at Publicis New York.

Full service agency, Apparent, has appointed Jason Hill into the newly created role of chief strategy officer based in Sydney. He joins after more than eight years at Ogilvy Singapore where he was chief strategy officer.

Alt+ Group has appointed Brenden Arnold as chief executive officer to oversee its brands like Alt.vfx, Steelbridge Studio, T&DA, New Holland and LIDAR Guys. Arnold has spent more than two decades years growing businesses like IPG-owned McCann and WPP-owned Bates across Australia, APAC and North Asia, before taking on C-suite roles at Salesforce and TotallyAwesome.

Southern Cross Health Insurance has promoted Regan Savage to chief sales and marketing officer. Savage joined Southern Cross three years ago as head of Marketing, following senior leadership roles at Trade Me and Kiwibank, and overseeing the Unite Against Covid-19 public engagement programme.

Digital consultancy G Squared has been appointed by leading online marketplace Gumtree, to drive search and deliver improved customer experiences across the platform. Gumtree appointed G Squared following a multi-agency pitch, with the Sydney-based independent tasked with managing search engine optimisation through organic search, as well as identifying opportunities across key verticals to grow site traffic and conversions.

Aalap Desai, the former chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has launched a new full-funnel agency, Tgthr (Together). As founder and CCO of the new agency, Desai will lead his team from Dentsu Creative and amplify the agency's impact as a ‘force multiplier.’

Anadi Sah serves as national creative director, chief innovation officer and founding partner. Before joining Tgthr, he was the group ECD Denstu Creative, India, and was previously at Isobar for 13 years and had established it as a creative powerhouse in India.

Vibhor Yadav, who has been working at Isobar for 10 years and most recently served as Indian ECD, joins the new agency as a regional creative officer - North and South, and founding partner.

, who has been working at Isobar for 10 years and most recently served as Indian ECD, joins the new agency as a regional creative officer - North and South, and founding partner. Pragati Rana now works as regional creative officer, West, head of originals and founding partner at Tgthr. She was ECD of Dentsu Creative India, who joined Dentsu in 2017.

now works as regional creative officer, West, head of originals and founding partner at Tgthr. She was ECD of Dentsu Creative India, who joined Dentsu in 2017. Anirudh Venugopal joins the new agency as senior creative director, head of culture and founding partner. He was creative group head at Dentsu Creative India, who started as a young copy editor at Dentsu Webchutney.

IPG Mediabrands has announced an affiliate agreement with The Insight Hive for the launch of two new agencies, UM Sri Lanka and Initiative Sri Lanka—effective immediately. The announcement comes following recent news of agency launches in New Zealand and Pakistan earlier this year; and expands the IPG Mediabrands network footprint across 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. “The network’s expansion into three new growth markets this year, is not only testament to the strength and vitality of our media agencies and the demand for their services, but it also signals the health and recovery of our industry within the Asia Pacific region,” said Leigh Terry, CEO IPG Mediabrands.

Peter Solomon, Managing Director IPG Mediabrands Sri Lanka added, “This alliance with IPG Mediabrands is a major landmark for us at Insight Hive. We stand at the forefront of representing the UM and Initiative media agencies in Sri Lanka."

Medallia, the customer and employee experience management company, has appointed Nick Martin as its senior vice president international. Based in London, Martin will lead Medallia’s commercial organisation across EMEA and APAC. He will be responsible for expanding Medallia’s customer base, growing existing customers relationships and building up its partner network—an integral part of the organisation’s future go-to-market strategy.