Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has promoted Chloe Neo, managing director of OMD Singapore, to chief operating officer of OMG Singapore, effective immediately. Neo has been with OMG for the past 12 years and last month was appointed the first vice president for the Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore for 2020. Under her leadership, the company says, OMD Singapore has balanced and diversified its client portfolio, unlocked new growth streams for clients and won industry accolades. In her new role, Neo and Chan Ching Yi, CFO at OMG Singapore, will jointly steer the business and its operations. Joining both of them on a refreshed leadership team for OMG Singapore are:

Anita Yeong, commercial director

Peter Angelis, head of platforms and capabilities

Sabrina Ng, talent and people operations director

Unilever-owned Weis, which makes bars, ice creams, frozen yoghurts and sorbets, appointed Clemenger BBDO Sydney as its creative partner following a pitch. The agency will be charged with "revitalising" the brand to get it into consumers’ minds in Australia and also New Zealand, where it recently launched.

Akcelo appointed Mark Berry, former regional design director at VMLY&R, as a partner who will lead the agency's design practice. The company also hired strategist Issac Lai to lead its social, content and search practice, and appointed Bethany Ryan as business lead for its portfolio of beer brands. Berry, who spent more than 10 years at WPP leading the design practice for VMLY&R, will work alongside Akcelo partners Aden Hepburn, Dave Di Veroli and Miles Scott. Ryan has over 12 years of business management experience in the UK, Canada and Australia, and has served as a senior business director at Leo Burnett Sydney and a consultant at KPMG. Lai was previously with learning and communications technology company LEARNT, and earlier with VMLY&R for four years.

Discovery Networks appointed Tony Qiu as senior vice president and general manager for East and Southeast Asia, as well as the head of global location-based entertainment business. Currently based in China, he will relocate to Singapore for the role, in which he will be charged with driving the growth of Discovery’s business across the region and expanding its offerings with a focus on developing solutions and opportunities to target the region’s growing digitally active consumers. Qiu joined Discovery in 2018 and previously spearheaded its business across Greater China and Korea. Prior to joining Discovery, he was with JD.Com, where he was instrumental in building the cross-border e-commerce business JD Worldwide.

BMF appointed Doug Hamilton and Casey Schweikert as creative director and associate creative director, respectively. Hamilton has worked at Droga 5 New York, Anomaly, BBH Singapore, and TBWA Sydney. Schweikert has experience at R/GA, BBG, DDB and Banjo.

Haymarket Media, the publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific, announced that Robert Sawatzky, Campaign Asia-Pacific's head of content, is is taking on the role of editorial director in addition to his Campaign responsibilities. In this expanded role, he will work with editors across Haymarket's brands in both the marketing-communications and financial industries, with objectives including building and implementing audience-development strategies, setting KPIs and ensuring progress toward targets on traffic and core-audience engagement. In addition, Sawatzky, who joined Campaign Asia-Pacific in 2016 will organise quarterly editorial summits to enable knowledge-sharing and training for journalists.

