Move and win roundup: Week of October 19, 2020

McDonald’s Australia has appointed the former CEO of DDB Australia, Chris Brown, to the position of vice president and chief marketing officer, beginning in December 2020. Brown will be relocating back to Australia to from New York, where he is senior vice president and group managing director at R/GA. With over 23 years’ experience leading creative and digital agencies in Australia and overseas, Brown will join the McDonald’s Australia senior leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Andrew Gregory. Brown's career began with DDB in London in 1997, which later saw him appointed group managing director of DDB Sydney in 2007 and subsequently, CEO of DDB Australia in 2012. In 2014 Brown relocated to New York where he was appointed president and CEO of DDB New York.

GroupM Australia chief investment officer Nicola Lewis has been promoted to global chief growth officer of Finecast, GroupM’s addressable TV business. In her new role Lewis will return home to Europe in December and will work alongside Finecast global CEO Jakob Nielsen to lead expansion into 20 countries over the next 24 months. GroupM Australia will be appointing a replacement to oversee investment and partnerships in due course. Lewis has been chief investment officer of GroupM since 2018, and before that she was chief investment officer of GroupM agency Mindshare, and prior, spent 17 years of her career working in senior commercial positions within large media organisations.

Creative agency, Push has expanded into Australia by opening a studio in Sydney. Headquartered in Shanghai, the agency has been growing its global business with offices in Tokyo and Oslo. Its new studio will be led by co-founder Jonathin Lim. Push positions itself as the creative agency for Australian brands wanting to work to get a foothold in Asia or speak to a diverse youth demographic within Australia. Created in 2014, the agency counts Beats by Dre, Nike, Adidas, Asics, Tuborg, Google, The North Face and Tencent as clients.

BBC Studios and Bilibili have signed a deal to collaborate on BBC Studios-led productions. Both sides will commission new content and jointly develop BBC Studios or Bilibili IP for the Chinese market, potentially including an animation project. The firms are also exploring the potential for BBC Studios to invest in Bilibili-produced content. Building on their existing content partnership, the deal will see Bilibili become a co-production partner in China for new BBC Studios factual titles, including the forthcoming BBC Studios series The Green Planet and The Mating Game. The partnership will also give Bilibili greater access to BBC Studios drama and comedy titles and exclusive VOD rights in China to BBC Studios’ new scripted fantasy show The Watch and scripted content and entertainment shows including Top Gear and Doctor Who. The two companies will also expand science productions. Working together with Bilibili, BBC Studios Science Unit will produce a commissioned science series, Odyssey into the Future, featuring Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Pratyush Kumar will now be the regional head for strategy and communications for Japan SEA and ME for Oyo Hotels and Homes. He has worked at companies like McKinsey and Bajaj Auto previously.