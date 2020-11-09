Move and win roundup: Week of November 9, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

The Hallway has promoted copywriter Jessica Thompson and art director Aldo Ferretto to creative directors. Originally from Chile, Ferretto’s career spans four continents with stints in creative agencies including Leo Burnett Buenos Aires, DDB Barcelona and Lola Mullenlowe. Thompson has led the creative charge on campaigns for brands including Google, Dexus and Tourism Fiji, and played an instrumental part in the agency winning the Binge account in November 2019.

Eat Creative, a cross-cultural branding and communications agency headquartered in Tokyo, has joined Magnet, a marketing and advertising network. Magnet represents over 3,000 marketing professionals and nearly 40 member agencies from around the world. This new partnership fuels Magnet's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sandpiper Communications launched a dedicated healthcare practice in Hong Kong and appointed Jenny Jackson as associate director. She joins from Weber Shandwick in Hong Kong where she led strategic communications programmes and campaigns for pharmaceutical companies, including stakeholder engagement for brand and reputation building; internal communications to drive cultural change; and employer branding to support talent acquisition. Her experience covers multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, autoimmune disease, rare diseases, general surgery, women’s health, HIV and hepatitis.

Baccarat International appointed independent agency W as its PR agency on roster to support the Marks & Spencer food and fashion businesses in Singapore. The agency's remit will be to build a long-term narrative, positioning M&S as the absolute mark of quality in the Singapore market, ensuring the brand remains relevant to existing fans and attracting an entirely new consumer set.

Warc launched its inaugural Warc Prize for Chinese Strategy to recognise the best work in the Greater China region (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). This marks the first time Warc is calling for entries in Chinese. The prize is free to enter, and there is a total fund of US$10,000 for the winners. Entries are open to clients and agencies in any marketing discipline, and there are five categories: the Long-term Strategy Award, the Category Disruptor Award, the Agile Thinker Award, the Smart Spender Award and the Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award. The submission deadline is November 25. For further information, click here to visit the Chinese landing page.

EVOS Esports announced Chek Hup Coffee, headquartered in Ipoh, Malaysia,

as a sponsor for EVOS Esports’ team based in Malaysia. The sponsorship consists of coffee supplies and cross-marketing activations, including brand ambassadorship. Chek Hup Coffee will be featuring EVOS Esports’ talents as brand ambassadors in a marketing campaign, while EVOS Esports will be producing exclusive videos highlighting Chek Hup Coffee’s products, including brand integration on EVOS Esports jerseys, holding online community engagement events with fans and executing interactive social-media campaigns.

Amart appointed independent Australian media agency Nunn Media to manage its media planning and buying. The retailer of furniture, bedding and outdoor products has 69 stores nationwide. Nunn Media will manage media strategy, planning and buying across all channels with a focus on increasing Amart’s digital activity.