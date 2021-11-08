Move and win roundup: Week of November 8, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Grey Hong Kong announced four promotions. Duffy Lau, business partner and director of integration, has been named general manager. Owen Smith, head of strategy, is moving up to chief strategy officer. And both Winky To, business partner on the HSBC team, and Desmond Li, business partner on the Hong Kong Tourism Board team, are promoted to regional business partner. Lau joined Grey in 2014 as an associate account director and has worked with multiple client brands and led business growth, especially in China. He has added several new brands to the roster including Pantene, Olay, Whisper, Tampax, Braun, Gillette, Downy and Tide. Smith joined Grey in 2017 as head of strategy, where he has raised the profile and the value of the group’s strategic capabilities and helped fuel growth for Grey HK’s key clients, such as HSBC, HKTB and P&G, across the region. To joined Grey Shanghai in 2014 as business director before moving to Grey Hong Kong. Li joined in 2017 as a senior account director and later led both the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Marriott International teams.

Wunderman Thompson Singapore appointed Jaimesha Patel as managing partner, client services, and Mark Teal as head of growth. Both roles are newly created and will report to CEO Nimesh Desai. Patel will lead the account team to drive growth for local clients as well as lead the Johnson & Johnson’s account regionally. She previously led the regional hub for Rapp, Omnicom's digital experience, CRM and creative consultancy brand. Teal will lead growth in the agency’s martech category through new business and partnerships. He was previously head of business development for the Asean region at Digitas and GM at Mezzo Labs, a startup data analytics consultancy.

Musawah, a global movement for equality and justice in the Muslim family, appointed Ogilvy Malaysia to lead its end-to-end global research and communications strategy, hubbed out of Malaysia. Launched in 2009, the organisation has a five-year plan to amplify the voice of its global network of activists and accelerate their impact on issues such as discriminatory family laws and practices within Islam. Ogilvy Malaysia will be tasked with extensive market research to provide a rich understanding of Muslim women across the Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The appointment began November 1 with global audience research spanning 2021 and 2022. Communications and action steps will progressively roll out thereafter.

Special Group has added eight new creatives in four teams across both its Melbourne and Sydney offices. The new hires are Adam Ferrie and Peter Cvetkovski as associate creative directors and creative teams Janice Ko and Shaun MacFarlane, Lewis Aramayo and Simon Dalla Pozza, and Cat Williams and Jess Roberts. Ferrie and Cvetkovski join from Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne, where they created the award-winning ‘Donation Dollar’ campaign. Ko has worked at VMLY&R, Clemenger BBDO and DT and recently won a Gold Cannes Lion for Monash University’s ‘A Future Without Changing’. Copywriter MacFarlane joins from DDB Melbourne. Aramayo and Dalla Pozza were previously with Ogilvy for five years. Roberts and Williams have spent the last two years freelancing for agencies including M&C Saatchi and Clemenger BBDO.

Sling & Stone announced it is working with East Imperial in Australia and New Zealand. The agency will be helping to launch new East Imperial products and creating partnerships local distilleries. The brand produces and markets a line of branded premium mixers sold throughout APAC, US and EMEA.

Digital agency First Page Digital Singapore, owned by Australian Nick Bell and led by GM Shane Liuw, has joined global digital agency group Superist. The group includes Appscore (Australia), Chili (Brazil, Panama, Mexico), CODI Agency (Australia) First Page (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore), Lisnic (Australia), Primal (Malaysia and Thailand), Removify (Australia) and USEO (Middle East). As well as launching its new 'superbrand', Superist is also offering its own NFTs and is accepting cryptocurrency for client payments. As part of the launch, Superist has released nine NFTs on OpenSea, each depicting a key leader in the global group and including one hour of each leader's time. The concept is that the NFT will appreciate in value as the group achieves more success.

Offline editor Michael ‘Hooli’ Houlahan joined the Heckler Singapore roster. He has over 25 years of experience and has worked with brands including Heineken, McDonalds, Grab, Olay, KFC, Doordash, 711, Latitude, Mazda, Jaguar, Chrysler and Renault.

Evolve Digitas won the integrated ecommerce mandate for Oxyglow Herbals, an Indian manufacturer of natural beauty products. The account will be managed by agency’s NCR office and the mandate encompasses ecommerce content operations including product listings, marketplace management and more.

Video programmatic advertising platform Unruly has appointed Grant Bingham as vice president of international media business development. The ad tech veteran and former head of publisher services at AOL will now lead all media partnerships in Unruly’s international markets across the APAC and EMEA regions. Bingham has thirteen years of experience in media and advertising across Europe and Asia Pacific, having launched and led the programmatic strategy for companies such as AOL, Nine Entertainment Co, Seven West Media and, most recently, Are Media Pty in London. Based in Sydney, Bingham will report to Unruly’s chief strategy officer Kenneth Suh.

Mindshare Australia has been appointed to handle Jenny Craig’s digital media business, an expanded remit that comes just 3 months after winning the weight loss brand’s traditional media planning and buying in July. Mindshare will now take on the full media planning and buying for Jenny Craig, including offline, TV and full digital media buying including, performance media (SEM, Social, Programmatic), and owned media through SEO.

General Hotel Management (GHM), manager of The Chedi Hotels & Resorts, has appointed GHC Asia as their global PR lead. GHC Asia’s remit covers GHM’s key source markets comprising Greater China and Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East, United States of America and United Kingdom. Through its offices in Singapore and China, GHC Asia will provide strategic counsel on transcontinental media outreach, content development and brand communications in partnership with a network of other agencies, including GHC Asia’s partners.