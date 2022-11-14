Move and win roundup: Week of November 14, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover November 14 through November 18, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

PHD Philippines has appointed Jam De Guzman as the agency’s new managing director. De Guzman brings more than two decades of media and advertising experience across agencies such as Publicis Media, Dentsu International, and IPG Mediabrands to the new role. In the current remit, he will work on the business growth, strengthen network partnerships, and enhance client servicing operations. De Guzman will resume the role immediately and report to Mary Buenaventura, CEO of Omnicom Media Group Philippines.

Cargill has appointed BBDO India to manage the brand strategy and creative mandate for their edible oil portfolio.The agency said that the account win is the recognition of BBDO’s good work on the Gemini 2021 campaign which challenged the age-old habit of women limiting themselves to the kitchen and never finding time to explore their full potential.

Hugosave, Singapore’s first Wealthcare and savings app, has appointed Grayling Singapore and PurpleClick Media to lead the brand’s public relations and performance marketing activities. Grayling Singapore will support Hugosave communication efforts locally, including strategies and initiatives to elevate the local start-up’s overall brand and corporate image. PurpleClick Media will work with Hugosave to promote the brand’s platform through innovative digital marketing solutions.

TrafficGuard has appointed Elie Shuggi as chief product officer. In the new role, Shuggi will be responsible for scaling the company’s product offerings and supporting the growth of TrafficGuard globally. He will be in charge of growing TrafficGuard’s organisational and product capabilities, including advancing a Self Serve product designed for small and medium enterprises(SME) and a Social product, focussing on the rampant ad fraud problem impacting social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Shuggi has 20 years of experience leading global products in Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, and eCommerce.

Tripadvisor has appointed tech, travel and hospitality veteran, John Boris, as its CMO. In the new role, Boris will oversee the platform’s B2C and B2B marketing strategy by creating a holistic plan to drive customer acquisition and engagement, marketing efficiency, brand reach, resonance, partnerships and growing the international customer opportunity. Previously, Boris was the executive vice president and managing director of Lonely Planet Americas, where he launched Lonely Planet's global mobile products and managed their international B2B teams. More recently, he was the CEO of IfOnly, an experience marketplace which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019. At Tripadvisor, Boris will have a direct line of reporting to CEO Matt Goldberg.

Edelman has named Amanda Koh to lead the company’s technology sector in Singapore. With nearly two decades of experience across consumer and enterprise technology and telecommunications companies, Koh will build on the agency’s technology sector capability and expertise. She will report into Julia Wei, CEO of Edelman Singapore.

Data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions platform Fyllo continues expansion into the APAC market with two prominent hires across Australia and Singapore:

Daniel Cravero joins as vice president

joins as vice president Chrysa Soon as the vice president for customer success

Both Cravero and Soon will be responsible for company growth in the ANZ market as well as regional client management, respectively. Cravero has more than fifteen years of experience across technology, media, and martech sectors in Australia and New Zealand having held leadership roles with Oracle and MediaMath. Soon brings a decade of agency and platform experience to the current role, including Amobee and Havas. Both will report to APAC managing director Robert Woolfrey.

Australian independent media agency Alchemy One has hired Mindshare's Sarah Kent as business director. In the new role, Kent will work on delivering transformative marketing solutions for client partners and focus on the agency's growth and development strategy and planning. She’s worked in senior roles for OMD Australia, Carat Australia and mSix&Partners. Prior to Alchemy One, she was in a client partner role at Mindshare.

Stagwell's National Research Group is expanding its Asia-Pacific footprint with the appointment of Sushma Panchawati as senior vice president. Panchawati comes on board with more than 15 years of experience in product and marketing strategy. Most recently she was part of the founding team at Edvanza, a career advancement partner for young professionals, where she led the design and delivery of the company's MVP product proposition, the foundational business and marketing strategy, driving growth in the UK, Africa, and India. In the current role, Panchawati will oversee the firm's presence in the APAC region.

Katja Sassi-Bucsit is Uniplan’s new communication lead. A veteran in the communications industry, prior to this role, Sassi-Bucsit has worked in various leadership roles in Mainland in the management team of Vok Dams China. Sassi-Bucsit will report directly to the Europe CEO Rüdiger Maeßen and work in close quarters with the entire management board and group CEO Christian Zimmermann as well as with the managing director for China, Sonny Shen.

Visual marketing SaaS company Wootag has unveiled Wootag For Ads, the new business domain will provide marketers with expanding offerings in interactive and intent based audience engagement across various forms of advertising. Jeffrey Kwan, previously the managing director of Teads and business director of Greater China at Reuters, has been appointed as the managing director of Wootag For Ads.

Digital Luxury Group (DLG) China has appointed Jacques Roizen as the managing director, consulting. Roizen comes on board from Pandora where he was the manager, Greater China. In the current role, Roizen will be responsible for DLG’s research and consulting business, and work closely with Pablo Mauron, the partner and MD, China, as well as Iris Chan, partner and head of international client development.

Communications agency Bastion Amplify has acquired Queensland-based PR firm, Promedia, which has been operating on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane for 39 years. Bastion Amplify Queensland will remain headed by Promedia managing director Jeremy Scott, who has been with the firm since 1989. With this acquisition, Bastion Amplify now has more than 90 staff across Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

Scott Pritchett has joined Icon Agency as senior art director from VMLY&R where he was senior art director. He has been internationally recognised at One Show, Spikes, the Webby Awards and AWARD and is an AWARD School alumnus (2014). He began his career at 303 Mullen Lowe and moved to Dentsu in 2018. As part of his role, Pritchett will oversee the design and art direction of Icon’s creative projects. His appointment accentuates Icon’s offering of creative and integrated services across the board.

Italian luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti has appointed Purple to manage the brand’s Hong Kong communications.

Singapore-based telco firm Circles Global has appointed Brian Finn, former group CCO of telco and media firm Digicel Group, as its new chief business officer. In his new role, Finn will be in charge of forming Circles’ business strategies and help drive operational and financial growth.

Mumbai-based Puretech Digital has bagged the performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund. The agency will be handling digital media planning along with performance marketing for the brand. Additionally, the agency will focus on crafting effective and innovative solutions to amplify growth and reach for the brand. The account was won via a multi-agency pitch.