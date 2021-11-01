Move and win roundup: Week of November 1, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Virtue, the creative agency associated with Vice, appointed Lesley John as APAC managing director. She will oversee Virtue’s business and teams across the region, including offices in India, Indonesia, Korea and Japan, from its Singapore hub. John joins from S4 Capital-owned data, content and production company MediaMonks, where she was head of client services. Prior to that she held senior and regional positions at VCCP, Arcade and BBH. She will report to Virtue’s co-presidents, Colin Mitchell and Chris Garbutt.

Uniplan appointed Sonny Shen as managing director in Shanghai, and announced Aiden Liu, currently the executive creative director of Uniplan Beijing, will transfer to the Shanghai office as ECD, effective November 15. Liu will report Shen, and Shen reports to Geraldine Chew, CEO for Greater China. Shen has more than 20 years of marketing and sales experience. Most recently, she was the GM of RR Donnelly Asia. She was also previously MD at Edelman. Liu has been with Uniplan Beijing for six years.

Ogilvy PR appointed Ant Kelaher as chief growth officer. The appointment marks his return to the agency, where he worked until 2014, after which he spent seven years in New York with agencies including Edelman, Fleishman Hillard and Golin. He takes on the role from Jacquie Potter, who was appointed managing director of Howorth, Ogilvy PR’s technology and business communications consultancy, in March. In addition, Ogilvy PR has recently made 25 promotions across its leadership, communications, social, content and operations teams. Senior promotions include Brian Corrigan, who was promoted to head of editorial, and David Radestock, who was promoted to senior business director.

Havas Group India announced a restructuring of the senior leadership team at Havas Worldwide. Manas Lahiri, previously president north, has been promoted to the role of managing director, and Ravinder Siwach, previously the national creative director, has been promoted to the role of executive director and national creative director. Lahiri will continue to report to Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas Group India. He will lead both offices (Gurgaon and Mumbai). Siwach will continue to report to Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer of Havas Group India.

Technology-focused communications consultancy Hotwire appointed Nick Healy, formerly of Samsung Electronics, to the newly created role of client services director in Australia. Healy will also lead a communications team to support an evolution of end-to-end storytelling capabilities offered to enterprise technology and innovation-led clients. He joins following eight years with Samsung Electronics, where he held various leadership roles within the communications and corporate affairs team across the mobile and consumer-electronics divisions. The Hotwire team has also recently added Olivia Jarman and Allan Hunt as program managers. Jarman joins from The PR Hub, where she was a senior account manager. Hunt has moved across from Weber Shandwick, where he was a senior associate.

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR) opened a new office in Guangzhou to support clients across the region who are growing their presence in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area. The office will be led by managing director and head of China Benny Liu, who will spend regular time there, and the new team will work closely with other CDR offices to provide coverage across the region. The Guangzhou office is the seventh in CDR’s APAC network, adding to Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Taipei.

Walee.pk, an influencer ecosystem that raised pre-seed funding from Z2C Limited, appointed Zeeshan-ul-Hassan Usmani as its chief data scientist and Waqas Ramzan as its senior vice president of sales. Usmani was previously on the company's advisory board. Ramzan was previously country director of Monty Mobile.

Outbrain appointed Shouneel Charles as managing director in India. He was previously executive vice president of digital at Times Network, and brings more than 20 years of digital and media expertise including at NDTV Convergence, Yahoo India, HBO and Warner Brothers. He will be responsible for driving revenue, business strategy and digital growth.

Lynette Pang will step down from her role as assistant chief executive of the marketing group at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on November 29. She will be replaced by Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of the international group. He will in turn be replaced by Juliana Kua, who is currently STB’s executive director for Greater China. (Full story)

Circles.Life has hired creative agency Cummins&Partners and media agency Mediahub, after a competitive pitch process. The agencies will launch Circles.Life’s first creative campaign in Australia in November, through the new brand platform created by Cummins&Partners, 'Switch To You'.

Independent agency Core appointed Clare La Palombara as head of strategy, following new account wins including Quest Apartment Hotels and Doctors on Demand. She was most recently strategic planning director at Clemenger BBDO Sydney.