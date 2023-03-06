Move and win roundup: Week of March 6, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move, launch and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover March 6 through March 10, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Palo Alto Networks has promoted KP Unnikrishnan to the position of chief marketing officer. He will be based in the company’s Santa Clara headquarters and report directly to Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora. Unnikrishnan was vice president of marketing in Asia Pacific and Japan before his promotion. Taking over his role as head of marketing in Asia Pacific and Japan, Lisa Sim will be responsible for the company’s regional growth strategy,

Veridooh has appointed Kate Crook (née Wilkinson) as group sales lead to help strengthen the business’ relationships with clients across Australia. Before Veridooh, Crook worked at Shopper as senior business manager, and she also worked at JCDecaux and Scentre. In her new role, based in Melbourne, Crook will focus on better servicing agencies and brands across Australia.

Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) has appointed Marshall Campbell as general manager, client service and Luke Simkins as group creative director to further strengthen its senior creative team. Campbell has previously held senior roles at TBWA, DARE digital (UK), Clemenger BBDO, and Emotive and Genero. Simkins is an experienced creative problem solver who has worked at agencies in Sydney, London and Melbourne. Before MBSC, he was creative director at M&C Saatchi Sydney. Simkins and Campbell are based in Sydney and report directly to Managing Director, Olivia Warren.

Ocorian has appointed Novia Lu as business development director. Based in Hong Kong, Lu will focus on private and corporate clients in the region and work closely with professional intermediaries. Bringing more than 14 years of financial services experience, before Ocorian, Lu was at Praxis, responsible for business development in Greater China.

PlanPay, a PayTech brand, has unveiled its launch brand strategy, including new purpose and proposition via creative technology agency whiteGREY. This is the first work to market since whiteGREY was appointed as its creative and media agency of record, following a competitive pitch in October 2022.

oOh!media has appointed Paul Sigaloff to the newly created role of chief revenue and growth officer. Sigaloff has spent over 20 years at leading Australian, UK and global media brands, transforming legacy businesses into future focussed and digitally enabled ones and heading sales teams to drive growth. He will join the company in May.

ASL and Diageo solidify global relationship with renewed outsourcing contact extending to 4 markets of Southeast Asia. ASL started a strategic relationship with Diageo in 2018 with a single outsourced contract for Diageo Thailand and Indonesia at that time.

VisitCanberra appointed Wunderman Thompson as its creative agency in late 2022 and launched its first domestic tourism campaign, ‘There’s more than they’re telling us' in March. The campaign is fronted by three thirty-second spots, as well as video cutdowns and a suite of static assets.

Dentsu has been appointed by Foodpanda as its media partner for its Asia Pacific markets. The markets will include Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand – in addition to its existing remit in Taiwan, where Dentsu has been their media partner since 2020.

Wunderman Thompson Australia has appointed Gavin Bain, previously national managing director of the business’ Australian operations, to the position of CEO. The change comes as current Australia CEO, Matt Parry, makes the move to Hong Kong to lead WPP’s team Helix for HSBC for the region.

TotallyAwesome has announced Pablo Gomez as chief strategy officer for APAC, Belinda Casselden as head of marketing for APAC, Brian Riedlinger as chief delivery officer and Jeff Franco as regional head of growth APAC. All four roles are newly created positions. Gomez spent six years as the APAC media lead at Kantar, Casselden spent over 12 years in several senior strategic business roles at Woolworths Australia, Riedlinger was most recently CDO at Publicis and Franco joins from Initiative where he was head of Singapore.

Greenpark has promoted Fe Husaint to managing director for APAC. Husaint will succeed Marcelo Bittencourt, who is leaving the agency in March, after nine years leading Greenpark, to move back to Europe to spend more time with family.

Publicis Groupe has secured Dave Bowman from Google to become its new chief creative officer in Australia and New Zealand, Campaign Asia-Pacific can confirm. Read more here.

Icon Agency has hired Kate Ward as director of consumer PR and communications and Shane Weddell as head of growth, digital. Both have also been appointed to the senior leadership team.