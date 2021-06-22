Move and win roundup: Week of June 21, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Fonterra hired Neelesh Suryavanshee as Southeast Asia GM for marketing and its chilled business and Kartika Guerrero as digital and media director for Southeast Asia. Suryavanshee has spent more than 15 years with Unilever building brands across Southeast Asia and was most recently Unilever Indonesia’s VP for the hair and deodorant category. He will be responsible for developing the SEA dairy category vision and strategy and driving planning, creative development and execution across brands and channels, as well as leading capability development and driving digital transformation and portfolio expansion. Guerrero, who reports to Suryavanshee, will drive consumer engagement across Fonterra brands by driving a holistic brand-centric digital strategy. She will also be responsible for establishing the Center of Excellence for Digital Marketing in SEA. She has over 13 years of experience in digital marketing and creative agencies and was most recently head of digital hub and U-Studio for Unilever Indonesia.

Leo Burnett Australia announced that Melinda Geertz will be stepping down as CEO, with Emma Montgomery, who Geertz appointed as CEO of the Sydney office in March, succeeding her. Geertz has been in her role since 2017, and prior to that was CEO of Leo Burnett Melbourne for 15 years. She started her career with Leo Burnett in Chicago before moving to Australia.

Weber Shandwick made a series of senior promotions. Corbin Hsieh takes on the role of general manager, Weber Shandwick China, after serving as chief growth officer, China and executive vice president for nearly two years. Robert Broad and Windcy Chan have been promoted to executive vice president, healthcare, Hong Kong and Singapore. Carolyn Devanayagam was named executive vice president in addition to being head of the corporate practice for Asia Pacific. She will also lead the technology practice in Hong Kong. In Singapore, Nina Kaur was promoted to executive vice president, client experience.

Cartelux, an Australian adtech company, renewed and extended its platform agreement with Mini Australia and New Zealand into 2022. Through the partnership, Cartelux enables Mini dealers in both countries to create and launch digital advertising campaigns in less than 60 seconds, and Australia and New Zealand are the first markets in a global pilot for the BMW Group. The platform dramatically simplifies and automates ad creation, streamlines approvals and expedites the media buying process, saving time and cost, according to the companies.

72andSunny Singapore hired creative duo Iris Teoh (art director) and Yasira Yusoff (writer), as well as brand coordinator Vanessa Chua.

Digital-marketing solutions provider ADA and advertising and communications agency Outreach Nepal announced a partnership to introduce data-driven marketing practices in Nepal to both global and local brands. The team at Outreach will be equipped to provide clients with a series of extended services including business insights, data enrichment and advanced analytics. The partnership will enable end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel and goal optimization, the partners said.

R/GA Singapore has been appointed as brand innovation partner by Aviva Singlife Holdings. As part of this collaboration, R/GA will work to evolve the company’s purpose and value proposition, as well as to integrate the Aviva Singapore and Singlife brands and develop a new way forward. The appointment of R/GA follows the news in September 2020 of home-grown insurer Singlife and Aviva Singapore’s planned $3.2 billion merger. Previously, R/GA worked with Singlife (originally known as Singapore Life) to evolve from its origins as a digital life insurer to actively helping Singaporeans manage their money through a direct-to-consumer, mobile-first approach. The new direction for the Aviva Singlife brand is slated to launch in 2021.

Interpublic Group agency Golin has appointed Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee to chief creative officer, Asia Pacific. In this newly created role, he will lead Golin’s creative ideas for clients across the region. Based in Singapore, Mukherjee reports to Darren Burns, president, Asia Pacific. In addition to his chief creative officer role, Mukherjee will continue to lead the Data, Analytics and Content team in Singapore.

Mash has appointed former VICE head of client services Damien Miller as its first general manager. Miller was appointed to this newly created role and will also lead the engagement strategy for Mash's community of creative, digital and strategic talent that is currently 100-strong. The agency also announced two new major client wins: Experience Co, an adventure tourism company for which it will develop brand architecture and refresh its creative and will develop a differentiated brand positioning for a chains of hotels and resorts for Minor Hotel Group.

Matt Cooney extends his chief growth officer role in the Publicis Groupe to take on national growth & marketing for the Saatchi & Saatchi Australia brand. Cooney, who has led his own Sydney-based consultancy as well as previously running new business at Host, has now extended his remit to the Saatchi & Saatchi Australia brand.

Ogilvy Singapore has appointed Anggie Aprilla as director of Content. With dual reporting lines into local chief creative officer Nicolas Courant and regional chief delivery officer Amir Mireskandari, Aprilla’s focus will be on leveraging Ogilvy’s creative talent, partnerships and delivery framework to help clients respond to changing market forces and consumer needs. Aprilla first joined Ogilvy Jakarta in 2013 before transferring to Singapore in 2016 where she joined the Social and Content team focusing on content strategy, execution, and delivery.

Nikon Asia has appointed Lewis, as its digital media agency partner for the regional office that oversees the APAC and MEA regions. Lewis will take on a strategic role in social and digital content creation, management and optimisation for the brand.