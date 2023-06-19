Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Commonwealth Bank has appointed Pat Crowley as general manager of paid and owned media, starting from mid-August. Crowley serves as EssenceMediacom’s managing partner and previous CEO of ANZ, who worked closely with Commonwealth Bank as a key client during his tenure as GroupM. In this new role, Crowley will enhance the in-house media division. Having worked at WPP for almost two decades, Crowley was managing director of Ikon Communications Sydney, later AKQA Media’s CBA lead. Following the merger of Essence and Mediacom, he became CEO EssenceMediacom ANZ in 2021 and then moved internally to a client-facing role as managing partner. Pippa Berlocher succeeded him as the agency’s new CEO.

Host/Havas appointed Justin Ruben as executive creative director to replace former ECD Jon Austin, who departed the agency last month after more than a decade working at the agency. Before Host/Havas, Ruben worked for CHEP and led the Sydney creative department as ECD after returning to Australia from New York in mid-2021. He will work with the leadership team, including CEO Gayle While, managing director Ant Moore, and Havas Creative Group Australian chief strategy officer Olly Taylor. Started his career at DDB Sydney more than 20 years ago, Ruben has worked at many leading agencies in Australia and the US, including Publicis Mojo, BMF, BBH New York and Droga5 New York, where he spent four years as group creative director. His work has been recognised with multiple awards at shows, including D&AD, Cannes, and The One Show.



Google Cloud has appointed Mark Micallef as managing director of its business in Southeast Asia. Micallef will drive regional strategy, direction, team development, and overall revenue performance for Google Cloud and Google Workspace and work with teams across Google to help customers reimagine their business and industry through bold and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. He will report to Karan Bajwa, vice president, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud. Before joining Google, he held leadership roles at Anaplan, Cloudera, Citrix, and Trend Micro, bringing over 28 years of technical, sales, and management experience.

WE Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, has been appointed by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) as its strategic communications partner. The partnership will roll out communications strategies to increase engagement and emotional connections with locals and tourists to build on Sentosa’s new brand promise: “Where discovery never ends.” The other key focus will be boosting the island’s sustainable tourism through the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan.

Vincent Niou, former vice president of EssenceMediacom, APAC, data, tech and media, left the agency. Niou posted the news on LinkedInbut kept the next station private. He expressed his gratitude to Essence, saying, “‘thank you’ to everyone who helped make this a journey to remember”. Niou joined Essence in 2011 as a media planner buyer and worked in New York, Shanghai and Singapore. He was vice president of data and technology, APAC, at Essence before the merger of Essence and Mediacom in January 2023.

Ogilvy has appointed Jack Yin as president of Ogilvy Experience in China. In this new role, Yin will be tasked to bring together Ogilvy’s rich capabilities across customer engagement, commerce, marketing technology, data, CRM and loyalty and digital innovation into a cohesive, end-to-end experience offering. Before joining Ogilvy, Yin was managing director of Sapient China and prior to that, he held several leadership positions at PWC, Dell, Alcatel-Lucent, Accenture, and Deloitte. He comes with over 25 years of diverse experience in digital technology, user experience design, and integrated digital operations.

Publicis Media has appointed two senior client leads for the Adobe media account. Minsun Collier will be responsible for the APAC region, she will based in Sydney, and Matthew Mills will take on the Japan remit, out of the Tokyo office. Publicis Media won Adobe’s international media account across EMEA, APAC and Japan in March 2023 following an extensive review. Collier is an established senior leader, client consultant and media specialist. Prior to joining Publicis Groupe, she worked in media agencies in key roles, including national head of digital and national head of data and technology acceleration of EssenceMediacom. Mills is an experienced media planning and investment professional. Before this position, he held positions in media agencies across Japan, Australia, and the UK, such as UM, MediaCom and OMD.

Penta Group has appointed Deborah Giam as managing director of Singapore. Giam will play a pivotal role in driving growth and delivering exceptional client service in the region. She will be leading strategic initiatives, overseeing a team of professionals dedicated to delivering innovative communication and stakeholder solutions and expanding its client base. Previously with Zeno Singapore as client services director, she led high-profile campaigns for clients across various sectors, including corporate, finance, healthcare and technology.

3Forward, media intelligence and activation agency, has expanded its relationship with the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), being appointed to manage media planning and buying following a three-way pitch. 3Forward will lead end-to-end media planning and buying for the AICD across traditional and digital media channels, including direct, programmatic, social media and search. The agency takes over from incumbent Havas, and will manage media buying campaign duties for the AICD brand, its flagship education programs and courses and membership acquisition.



Landor & Fitch Australia has appointed Sérgio Brodsky as executive strategy director. Brodsky has led game-changing brand strategies and transformation programs that delivered positive results across multiple categories and geographies.

Icon Agency has promoted David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director. Radestock was director of technology before promotion, working with an impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded by Slack, Salesforce, and Schneider Electric. Carly Vale joined Icon in February, 2022 as a senior program director. In the new position, she will work closely with agency leadership seeking opportunities for transformational change, designing and implementing integrated systems to ensure the agency can continue producing exceptional client work.

Global brand agency 1HQ Global has appointed Jason Glassick as executive director for its UK and Singapore teams. He brings over 25 years of experience spanning multiple agencies, including Design Bridge, JKR, and his agency, Glassick Brands. He has been pivotal in shaping global brands and businesses for LVMH, Diageo, Unilever, Heineken, Prudential, Suntory and Carlsberg. He spent 15 years in Asia before returning to the UK in 2019.



Wavemaker has appointed Natalie Yorke as global growth partner based in London. Yorke joins from HH Global and brings significant insight from her experience at IPG and running her own business. Also, Lynne Reilly has been appointed as chief growth officer to lead all growth initiatives across North America. Prior to Wavemaker, Reilly was at UM. Additionally, Natalia Lopez joins as head of growth for Latin America. Led by Hamish Davies, global chief growth & marketing officer, these recent additions to the team join Sebastian Boeltner, global growth partner, EMEA, and Charlotte Wright, chief growth officer, APAC, as well as Sindhuja Rai will join in September as APAC CEO.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has appointed PR agency Sling & Stone to support the Australian launch of the highly anticipated, Final Fantasy XVI. As part of the deal, Sling & Stone will deliver an integrated creative campaign across earned media, creators, and event activation.