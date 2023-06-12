Move and win roundup: Week of June 12, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover June 12 through June 16, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

True North, Australia’s luxury tourism company, has partnered with Today the Brave for a new strategic partnership. The partnership will see the agency work to spread True North’s reach to an international audience of luxury travellers and an increasing investment in the local market.

DHL Group has promoted Amanda De Silva to vice president for DHL Asia Pacific, group communications, brand and sustainability. In the new role, she will oversee the regional functional strategy for integrated communications in the region. De Silva joined the company in 2011 as corporate communications manager and was head of employee and digital communications, Asia Pacific, at DHL before this role to succeed Belinda Tan, who left the position earlier this year. Prior to DHL, she worked for Ogilvy PR in Hong Kong. Thomas Ng, current head of organisational communications, DHL supply chain, Asia Pacific, will take over De Silva’s previous role.

SmarTone has appointed Judy Lam as marketing and product director. In the role, Lam will be responsible for driving the business of consumer mobile products, including pre-paid and post-paid mobile plans, roaming, Birdie and other value-added services through integrated marketing, digital and ecommerce, and customer relationship development. Prior to SmarTone, Lam has spent more than 20 years in various leadership roles at Hong Kong-based New World Development, K11 Concepts Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bain & Company. She brings a wealth of experience in retail, operations, customer relationship management, analytics and corporate strategy.

Gusto Collective, Asia's brand technology group, has announced the strategic acquisition of Mercury Integrated, a luxury-marketing firm based in Singapore. The acquisition marks another milestone in the tech start-up's mission to develop best-in-class businesses combining storytelling and technology. By acquiring Mercury Integrated and its recently established office in Malaysia, Gusto Collective accelerates its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region by gaining access to a synergistic network of 70+ luxury client partners. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Gusto Collective currently has grown to over 200 team members and established a presence in six locations worldwide.