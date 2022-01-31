Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2021

GroupM, Hashtag Interactive, Ashbury, Electriclime°, and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover January 31 through February 4, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

GroupM named Dylan Choong as its chief people officer for Asia Pacific. He will be responsible for steering the group’s regional human resource strategy across 16 country offices comprising 12,000 employees, and starts on March 1. Choong has previously worked with Adidas, Sephora, and Starwood. He will will be part of GroupM’s APAC leadership team, reporting to Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO of GroupM APAC, and Marie-Claire Barker, GroupM’s global chief people officer.

WPP promoted Rose Herceg to president of Australia and New Zealand. The new role succeeds the previous regional leader, Jens Monsees, who stepped down as WPP AUNZ CEO in May last year after WPP AUNZ became wholly owned by WPP. (Full story).

Electrolux Group reappointed Hashtag Interactive as its agency of record, effective in January, following a closed-door pitch. The agency is currently tasked to strategise and execute its social media content hub for the premium home appliance brand in APAC & MEA. Electrolux expanded Hashtag Interactive’s role to include social media planning and community management for the Singapore and Malaysia markets. The agency was also appointed as the social media content hub to support the launch of luxury home appliance brand AEG in the APAC & MEA region. The appointment for the social media content hub will be for one year, with the option to extend till 2025.

Ashbury, the Asia-focused strategic communications firm for the financial sector, hired Ellin Choy as associate director in the Advisory team, where she will work with director of Advisory Noel Cheung. Choy was previously the programme lead for Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab in Asia Pacific. In addtion, Jason Wincuinas has joined as associate director and senior writer and editor, working alongside director of Content Steve Garton. Wincuinas joins from Economist Impact, previously known as the Economist Intelligence Unit, where he had been a senior editor since 2018. Prior to that he was an editor at Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electriclimefilms rebranded itself to 'electriclime°', and appointed talent across Dubai and Singapore. According to a company statement, the ° symbol represents a compass, a device used for navigation and geography, which the firm says are fundamental skills in the filmmaking process, from location scouting and finding out studio locations around the globe. The company has also hired senior producer Mahmoud El Masry in Dubai, while Rania Salamé has joined as production manager. Meanwhile, the firm also added junior creative director Daniel Marjan in Singapore, alongside Carmelle Alexis Tan as production manager.

