Move and win roundup: Week of January 24, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover January 24 through 28, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

D&AD has announced jury members who will preside over the judging of the organisation’s 2022 awards programme, including creative thinkers from the APAC region. This year’s jury features names such as Yah-Leng Yu (creative director and principal, Foreign Policy Design Group), Kainaz Karmakar (chief creative officer, Ogilvy), Ayano Takase (graphic designer, TKSING) and Shiho Fukuhara (artist, Technology Integration Lead, Google).

Spurwing Communications, a provider of healthcare communications, has appointed Emma Jenkins-Lee to its newly created role of managing director. Jenkins-Lee was previously senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Lewis.

News Corp SVP and global head of product Jennie Baird has been appointed to a newly created position of EVP and MD of digital news and streaming for BBC Studios. In her new role, she will lead the development of BBC’s digital news products around the globe. Baird will also assume responsibility for the BBC’s recently launched documentary and podcast services, BBC Select and BBC Podcasts, which are available to audiences in the US and Canada. She will report to Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas, who is responsible for developing and commercialising the BBC’s digital news portfolio outside of the UK.

GrowthOps Asia has won the Taco Bell social media and performance media business in Malaysia. GrowthOps is tasked to build Taco Bell’s brand voice on social media, increase engagement on its social media assets Facebook and Instagram, as well as to work on the #ISeeATaco global campaign’s relevance to Malaysians.

Southeast Asia car ecommerce platform Carsome has appointed Ravi Shankar Mallavarapu as its chief marketing pfficer. He will also work closely with Carsome’s chief brand officer Derek Tan on brand, creative, production and sponsorships. Mallavarapu was last role AirAsia’s chief growth officer.

Brand suitability platform and YouTube measurement programme partner Channel Factory has appointed former PubMatic Country Manager, Southeast Asia, Greater China & Korea Marcus Pousette as managing director for its Southeast Asia operations. Pousette will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy, sales, and operations teams across Southeast Asia and India.

Toyota Australia has appointed Vin Naidoo as chief marketing officer. Naidoo takes up his appointment after a two-year international assignment as general manager of sales and marketing operations with Toyota Motor Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Naidoo replaces John Pappas, who has been promoted to chief executive at Lexus Australia.

Matt Papasavva has been promoted to managing director of Flow. Papasavva joined Flow two years ago as digital lead. Prior to joining the agency, he was Digital Media manager at Ticketek.

Monika James has been promoted to general manager of Healthy Thinking Group Asia (HTG), as she continues to oversee the Singapore-based healthcare communication agency’s operations across APAC.

AnalogFolk has hired Dixi Song as strategy director for Asia. Song joins AnalogFolk from Publicis Groupe where she was senior strategist.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Petrie PR as its public relations (PR) agency for Indonesia. The agency has been appointed for two years effective 14 January 2022. Petrie PR will support STB (Indonesia) in enhancing overall communications to promote Destination Singapore through STB’s Passion Made Possible brand and international recovery campaign SingapoReimagine.

Wunderman Thompson Philippines appointed Joe Dy as its chief creative officer. He was most recently CCO with McCann Worldgroup Philippines. His appointment marks a return to Wunderman Thompson; he was part of the J Walter Thompson leadership team from 2012 to 2014. Dy has metal from major international creative and effectiveness shows including Cannes, Clio, The One Show, APAC Effies, The New York Festivals, AdFest, Spikes, Tangrams and London International Awards.

Swiss watch brand Carl F Bucherer named PHD China as its media partner in mainland China. The agency will handle the client's media planning and buying, and the remit includes strategic positioning, online marketing and omnichannel solutions.

Conversational agency Versa appointed Abhishek Malhotra as CX transformation technical director. He has 16 years of international experience in the design and delivery of solutions in telecommunications, collaboration and contact centres. He will provide clients with expertise in providing solutions and strategies that deliver a uniform and enhanced CX approach across all digital and voice channels, including contact centres, according to the company. He joins from IT specialist Natilik in the UK where he was collaboration and contact centre product specialist.