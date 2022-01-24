Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of January 24, 2021

Toyota Australia, Flow, Healthy Thinking Group Asia, AnalogFolk, Petrie PR, Wunderman Thompson Philippines, PHD China, Versa and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

This edition will cover January 24 through 28, 2021. 
Toyota Australia has appointed Vin Naidoo as chief marketing officer. Naidoo takes up his appointment after a two-year international assignment as general manager of sales and marketing operations with Toyota Motor Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. Naidoo replaces John Pappas, who has been promoted to chief executive at Lexus Australia.

Matt Papasavva has been promoted to managing director of Flow. Papasavva joined Flow two years ago as digital lead. Prior to joining the agency, he was Digital Media manager at Ticketek. 

Monika James has been promoted to general manager of Healthy Thinking Group Asia (HTG), as she continues to oversee the Singapore-based healthcare communication agency’s operations across APAC. 

AnalogFolk has hired Dixi Song as strategy director for Asia. Song joins AnalogFolk from Publicis Groupe where she was senior strategist.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Petrie PR as its public relations (PR) agency for Indonesia. The agency has been appointed for two years effective 14 January 2022. Petrie PR will support STB (Indonesia) in enhancing overall communications to promote Destination Singapore through STB’s Passion Made Possible brand and international recovery campaign SingapoReimagine.

Wunderman Thompson Philippines appointed Joe Dy as its chief creative officer. He was most recently CCO with McCann Worldgroup Philippines. His appointment marks a return to Wunderman Thompson; he was part of the J Walter Thompson leadership team from 2012 to 2014. Dy has metal from major international creative and effectiveness shows including Cannes, Clio, The One Show, APAC Effies, The New York Festivals, AdFest, Spikes, Tangrams and London International Awards.

Swiss watch brand Carl F Bucherer named PHD China as its media partner in mainland China. The agency will handle the client's media planning and buying, and the remit includes strategic positioning, online marketing and omnichannel solutions.

Conversational agency Versa appointed Abhishek Malhotra as CX transformation technical director. He has 16 years of international experience in the design and delivery of solutions in telecommunications, collaboration and contact centres. He will provide clients with expertise in providing solutions and strategies that deliver a uniform and enhanced CX approach across all digital and voice channels, including contact centres, according to the company. He joins from IT specialist Natilik in the UK where he was collaboration and contact centre product specialist. 

