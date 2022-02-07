Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover February 7 through 11, 2022.



GroupM agency Essence appointed Simon Pugh as managing director in Brisbane; named Theo Zisoglou, former executive director of the Brisbane agency, to a newly created role as chief media officer; and appointed Celia Wright to a newly created role of chief growth officer. Making a return to Australia, Pugh has 25 years of experience in Publicis Groupe, Omnicom and Dentsu in New York, Sydney and San Francisco. Most recently, he was global client leader for Publicis Groupe. Prior to that he led West Coast operations for PHD in the US. Wright joins from Spark Foundry, where she was general manager, media. She also has experience at Commonwealth Bank, and at WPP agencies Ikon and MediaCom as a strategic client lead.

China snacks brand Three Squirrels awarded Wavemaker its media strategy, planning, buying and content innovation business. The agency will help the brand explore how to more effectively achieve omnichannel consumer penetration, in addition to completing a brand repositioning. The client cited Wavemaker’s "outstanding strategic capability, rich media resources and their proposed media strategy for this particular occasion" as reasons for the selection.

Edelman appointed Jamshed Wadia as vice chair of digital in Asia Pacific. He will oversee the firm’s digital practice and Edelman Studios operations, reporting to Tristan Roy, global chair of digital, and Stephen Kehoe, APAC president and CEO. Wadia takes over from Matt Collette, who returned to Canada in January to serve as head of digital for Edelman Canada, as well as global managing director of digital growth. Wadia spent 17 years at Intel, eventually serving as marketing director for digital marketing and media across APAC including Japan. In the last couple years he has advised a number of companies, and been a guest lecturer on digital transformation and marketing universities and management institutes including INSEAD. He served as the chair of the Chief Digital Officer Forum (Asia Pacific) for the World Federation of Advertisers from 2015 to 2018, and currently sits on the board of the Asia Pacific CMO Council.

Milkbasket, a unit of Reliance Retail, appointed BBDO to create a pan-India voice and brand positioning. The brand intends to be a household name by the end of the year. The online grocer is present now in NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. In 2022, it aims to take its services to the top 50 cities in India.

Teneo APAC Talent Advisory appointed Andrew Webster as a senior managing director in Hong Kong and Lisa-Anne Taylor-Chong as a managing director in Singapore. Webster, who will lead the agency's CEO search, assessment and advisory practice for Asia, was previously with global travel retailer DFS, where he was chief human resources officer for seven years. Prior to that, he was with AstraZeneca. Taylor-Chong, will address growing client demand for talent in the brand and marketing disciplines in Asia. She has over 20 years of experience across creative, entertainment, publishing and sustainability sectors, including with an international sustainability non-profit and Netflix. Both will report to Anna Whitlam, CEO of AWPeople and Teneo APAC Talent Advisory.

Red Havas appointed Jacqui Munro as senior account director in its newly created public affairs service offering. She will be second-in-command to Lawrence Muskitta, head of public affairs, delivering crisis and issues management, corporate social responsibility and public advocacy campaigns for Havas Village clients. She joins from boutique PR agency Agenda C. Previously she has worked for former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and worked on national public advocacy projects, including as a media adviser for the successful 2017 marriage equality campaign.

Havas Group Australia's specialist entertainment communications agency Organic Pacific hired Colette Cordes join as senior account director, Alyce Christiansen as account manager and Orla Doyle as account executive. Cordes joins after almost three years leading global communications for Camplify. Christiansen spent the past four years in communications across entertainment, arts and sport for clients including Roadshow Films, Melbourne Theatre Company and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation. Doyle, an AFTRS graduate, is a screenwriter and director.

Australian PR and social-media agency Bastion Amplify appointed Nancy McDonald as group business director to head up the agency’s Sydney PR arm; former Channel 7 News journalist Georgia Comensoli as the agency’s first media director, who will drive innovation through an owned news platform for clients; and Susana Liu as business director in Melbourne, where she will lead the agency's B2B portfolio. McDonald joins from pet specialist retailer, Petbarn and Greencross Vets, where she was head of PR and content. Liu was most recently an account director at Keep Left.

SoCheers, a digital-first full-service advertising agency in Mumbai, promoted Shivani Kamdar from head of content to associate creative director, promoted Tanvi Bosmia from group account manager to associate account director of the brand experience team, and promoted Aakash Gopalani, who was an account supervisor, to group account manager in the brand experience team.

Dentsu Asia Pacific appointed Richard Reid as integrated strategy partner, effective immediately. He will be responsible for driving strategy development for key clients as well as new business opportunities across the region, partnering closely with creative, media and customer-experience leads across all markets. He will report to Yusuke Kasahara, CEO of Dentsu Solutions Asia Pacific. Reid's prior roles include Iris in both Singapore and the UK, most recently as head of consulting, data and performance at Iris Singapore where he was the strategic and client lead for Samsung. He has also worked on Philips, Abbott, Guinness, Shell, Barclays, Intercontinental Hotels, Kellogg’s and Disney in his career.

McCann Worldgroup Philippines appointed Barbara Gutierrez as chief strategy officer. She was previously with MullenLowe Thailand. She will report to Raul Castro, McCann Worldgroup Philippines’ chairman and CEO, and also joins McCann Worldgroup’s APAC strategic leadership community. Gutierrez has over 30 years of advertising and marketing experience, specialising in brand planning, communications planning, and regional client management across Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. She has experience with both multinational and local clients, including working on Unilever at a regional and global level.

PRecious Communications announced it will manage communications in Malaysia and Singapore for Safe Space, which offers online and offline mental-health resources.

Australian furniture brand MCM House chose The Wired Agency to manage paid social, search and shopping advertising. The agency said it will be responsible for driving brand growth and revenue through always-on activity and will drive efficiencies using data to balance demand creation and demand conversion. The Wired team will assist the brand with launches in new markets across Australia, as well as introducing a new expanded product range.

Electriclime hired Daniel Marjan as a junior creative director and Carmelle Alexis Tan as production manager. Marjan graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a filmmaking degree, and then worked on branded content with an NFT company. He worked freelance with ad agencies in Singapore joining Electriclime as an intern. Tan has experience within ad agencies and with production houses Feely and Freeflow.