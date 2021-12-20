Move and win roundup: Week of December 20, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover December 20 through 24, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Essence appointed Jennifer Zhu as vice president of investment in China, reporting to China CEO Benjamin Wei. The position is a new one within the GroupM agency. Zhu was previously with IPG Mediabrands, where she established Rapport as its managing director in mainland China and Hong Kong. Prior to that she was managing director of GroupM's Kinetic, and she started her career in account management at Zenith.

Jo Boundy, CMO of Qantas, is joining Australia's Commonwealth Bank as executive general manager and CMO in March. She has more than 20 years of experience and spent 12 years at Qantas, becoming CMO of its loyalty programme in 2016 before taking over as CMO in 2019. She has prior experience at Optus, Google, BT and Lewis PR.

Bank of China Life has hired sports KOL and communications professional Walter Cheung as marketing communications consultant as it launches its 'Live Young' rewards programme, which aims to encourage healthy lifestyles by coupling gamification with charity and social elements. Cheung completed his 100th marathon in October and is the founder of Walter Cheung Communications.