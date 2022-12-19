Move and win roundup: Week of December 19, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover December 19 through December 23, 2022.

Dentsu Thailand has appointed Oliver Kittipong Veerataecha as group chief marketing officer of brand innovation to drive client engagement and digital innovation effective January 3, 2023. Veerataecha will oversee the group’s strategic marketing services plan and the transformation of its integrated solutions and business growth opportunities in creative technology. He will spearhead the group’s business strategy for Thailand with Dentsu Thailand's media and creative CEOs and report to Sanjay Basin, CEO of dentsu Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Prior to joining Dentsu, he was the chief brand and group communication officer at True Corporation and president of WPP’s VMLY&R Thailand.

Withers, an international law firm headquartered in London, has selected SPRG to be its branding and media relations agency in Hong Kong. SPRG will be responsible for establishing and consolidating media relationships in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Japan and provide traditional public relations services as well as innovative marketing tools and solutions, including social media marketing and SEO, to the firm.

Vida, the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, has selected Dentsu India to be its integrated media agency. The agency will work with Vida to oversee the brand’s global full-funnel marketing, including performance and digital marketing. As strategic media partner, the agency will also manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns.

PR Professionals (PRP) has appointed Praveen Singh as associate vice president. He will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon, India and will be in charge of client strategic communications. With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm. Before his PR career, Singh worked for media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India.

Vivian Zhu, currently CEO of Zenith and Spark Foundry China, has been promoted to chief operating officer of Publicis Media China. In this new role, Zhu will lead Publicis Omni-Performance, as well as closely collaborate with Edge to integrate data and omni-channel solutions, as well as strengthen the Groupe’s strategic media partnerships. Zhu will also oversee new business growth across Publicis Media's three agency brands: Zenith, Starcom, and Spark Foundry. She will report to Jane Lin-Baden, CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC, while the media agency CEOs will be accountable to Zhu on new business and capability adoption. Christina Lu, currently chief client officer of Zenith and Spark Foundry China, has been promoted to CEO of Zenith China. In this new role, she is tasked to further strengthen Zenith as a full-funnel media agency partner to clients with seamless connection to creative capabilities. Andy Ho, chief growth officer of Publicis Groupe China, expands his remit to oversee Shanghai based creative agencies and business teams, including BBH, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Digitas and Publicis Entertainment, as well as select "Power of One" account teams, such as P&G team and Genesis team.

MediaMonks AUNZ has hired Misa McConnell as senior copywriter, Paul Critchley as senior creative (art lead), and Sumi Saini as experience design director. McConnell joins from her role as senior creative at WhiteGREY; Critchley was most recently at Publicis Groupe in AUNZ as senior art director/head of design; and Saini joins from Transport for NSW.

Archetype Sydney has picked up two new accounts: Club Compare and Shopify. For Shopify, the agency will manage its brand positioning and awareness through strategic communications, PR, and content.

Cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as VP of marketing and growth. He will lead the company’s global marketing and growth function, and will be responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness. Prior to this, Lewis was director of revenue operations at messaging firm OpenMarket.

DDB Sydney has named Michael Sinclair to the newly created role of head of brand performance. Sinclair has worked as a producer, planner, marketer, and adviser at the likes of Droga5, Wieden+Kennedy, Optus, Channel4, and M&C Saatchi. Across these roles, he has worked with brands including Nike, Adidas, and The Guardian. Over the past 18 months, he advised start-ups, scale-ups, and larger businesses on brand-building, and became a founding board member of the In-House Agency Council of Australia.

Following a pitch, Initiative has been named media agency of record for banking app Maya. The mandate includes business analytics, audience understanding, media strategy, planning, offline and full funnel digital performance activation for the consumer and business segments of the total Maya portfolio.

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, has ppointed Mete Bargmann as commercial director, JAPAC. In this new role, he will be responsible for planning, developing, and implementing commercial strategies throughout the region. Prior to this, he was head of business development, Asia at Magnite where he worked with publishers and broadcasters across both Europe and Asia to develop their advertising businesses and strategies. Meanwhile, Kok On Chew has also joined director, client solutions. He will he responsible for providing technical support for Magnite’s SpringServe suite of products in the region. Before this, Chew spent 18 years working at Harmonic as presales and SaaS Manager where he oversaw architectural design efforts and implementation of cloud-based OTT video-streaming solutions with server-side ad insertion functionalities.