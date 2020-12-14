Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

MediaCom China, Mash, Unilever Singapore, Goodstuph, Paper Stone Scissors, Rollie Nation, M&C Saatchi, Effie Asia-Pacific, KFC, Pizza Hut, Havas Media and more to come in our weekly collection of account wins and people moves.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover December 14 through 18, 2020. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

MediaCom China has appointed Mandy Hou as its chief digital officer. Hou will lead the MediaCom China digital team and will report to Rupert McPetrie, CEO of MediaCom Greater China. She has over ten years of experience in the media industry, and joins MediaCom from Publicis where she led the Commerce and Performance practice. Hou will be based in Shanghai and be responsible for developing and reinforcing MediaCom digital capabilities across China. She will lead the digital product, delivery, and team at MediaCom.

M&C Saatchi Indonesia has appointed Nadia Yuliani as creative director in Jakarta, effective immediately. Yuliani comes from Dentsu Indonesia where she serviced a range of clients such as Laurier, Biore, Pocari Sweat and Ajinomoto. With more than 15 years of experience, she previously worked at Leo Burnett, ColmanHandoko, Arcade and Bates. Yuliani reports to Dami Sidhartha, founding partner and executive creative director of M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

Melbourne headquartered Mash has won three new clients for its model of curating global remote-working teams to provide big brand thinking outside traditional agency structures.  Luxury watchmaker Breitling South East Asia appointed the agency, following a pitch, to develop a launch campaign for a new women’s range launching in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Second, One Championship has engaged Mash to deliver creative ideation and direction for a branded entertainment project in Asia also following a pitch. Third, residential and commercial property consultancy, Knight Frank, has appointed MASH to work on marketing projects for their APAC Capital Markets.

Unilever Singapore has extended its partnership with Goodstuph as its integrated creative agency. This marks the agency’s fourth year as Unilever creative partner for selected brands under the Home and Personal Care portfolio in the Singapore market. Goodstuph will be responsible for integrated communications work in Singapore, and will focus on the agency’s capabilities in brand strategy, creative, social and digital services. The agency will be tasked with delivering campaigns that effectively drive business results through new technologies, customer engagement and partnerships.
 
Paper Stone Scissors is the new creative agency for Rollie Nation, leading the campaign for a new product launch, NitroBounce. After a successful creative campaign launch of Rollie’s Derby Super Soft range, that saw Rollie Nation sell out within 12 hours of launch, Paper Stone Scissors has been tasked to drive creative campaign work for this new range too. 

Effie Asia-Pacific has named Dentsu International's APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin as the awards chairman for 2021. The awards recognise marketing effectiveness and entries for the awards will be open till April 2021.

Pizza Hut and KFC Singapore have appointed a bespoke unit under Havas Media Group Singapore to lead its media account following a competitive closed-door pitch. The newly formed unit pulls together talent from across the Group and will be fully operational from January 2021. The team will be responsible for data analytics, media strategy and planning across offline and online platforms. Pizza Hut and KFC marketers cited Havas' data-driven approach and team passion as keys to winning the business.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

