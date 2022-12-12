Move and win roundup: Week of December 12, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

303 MullenLowe Sydney has appointed Jody Elston as chief otrategy Officer. She will spearhead the agency’s overall strategic capability while leading a group of senior planners including those within its brand, CX, UX, social and channel planning disciplines. Prior to this, Elston set up AJF Partnership’s strategy discipline in Melbourne as well as Sydney.

Apostrophe Communications has won the integrated communications mandate for luxury beauty and wellness brand, SoulTree. The agency is tasked to strengthen SoulTree’s strategic PR across media, consumer, and experts, along with driving effective campaigns and community-led engagement.

AKA Asia has appointed Leya Teo as managing director. Having spent nine years in China and Hong Kong, Teo was most recently vice president of Edelman China. Teo replaces Julia Wei, who has returned to Edelman as CEO of Singapore.

Effie Asia Pacific has named Kainaz Gazder as the Awards chairperson for the 10th anniversary edition of the APAC Effie Awards 2023. Gazder is currently SVP and CMO of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa responsible for marketing and advertising strategies, media innovations and communication that guide brand building for P&G’s portfolio of brands. She is also a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List of top 50 CMOs.

Ogilvy has strengthened its leadership team in Vietnam announces a series of new hires and internal promotions. Brandon Chew rejoins Ogilvy Vietnam from Cheil Vietnam where he headed strategy on the Samsung business. Chew takes on the role of chief strategy officer for the agency with a brief to shape to the next generation of strategists. Chew will also head up Ogilvy’s growing consultancy business as managing director of Ogilvy Consulting. As part of this role, Chew will use behavioural science as principal consultant for Ogilvy Action. Sani Ahmed rejoins Ogilvy as managing director of Ogilvy Advertising and head of Ogilvy Studios from Capital Studios Media City, where he was chief operations officer. Thu An Ha, who has spent 15 years at the agency, is promoted to deputy managing director of Ogilvy Experience. Tra My Nguyen, who was previously Ogilvy’s head of client solutions, is promoted to deputy managing director of Ogilvy Advertising. Duy Anh Nguyen is promoted to head of client solutions.

Lion & Lion has promoted John Campbell-Bruce to regional managing director, head of client service, leading client service teams across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

After spending 15 years working in Australia across digital, traditional and media publishing, Campbell-Bruce moved to Indonesia 3.5 years ago to be managing director for Lion & Lion Indonesia.

Nova Entertainment has appointed Nicole Bence as chief commercial officer. Bence was previously commercial director for Pacific Magazines (Seven West Media), digital commercial director for NOVA Entertainment. She also held multiple roles for Newslifemedia (News Corporation) including group sales director, sales & strategy director and head of brand strategy and was group sales manager for Kidspot.com.au.

The Hoffman Agency has promoted Maureen Tseng to managing director of Southeast Asia. Her expanded role follows her elevation a year ago to general manager of Singapore and Indonesia. Tseng has been at the company for over 25 years, and is attributed to growth in Southeast Asia in 2022 as well as setting the stage for the addition of an office in Malaysia in 2023. Additionally, Stephanie Yang has stepped up as general manager of Taiwan. Yang's promotion follows nearly three years of service as deputy general manager. Having joined as the first member of Hoffman Taiwan, she led the expansion of the office to a team of more than 30.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers has appointed TBWA Sydney as its global creative agency following a pitch. The agency will lead brand strategy and creative for New Zealand brands Stoneleigh and Brancott Estate, as well as new-to-world brands Rosie, Headline Acts, and Greasy Fingers. TBWA’s remit will include developing global wine campaigns that will be activated in markets such as the UK and Ireland, USA, Canada, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

Tata Consumer Products has appointed 303 MullenLowe Sydney as its lead integrated communications partner for Tetley Tea. The agency will oversee strategy, creative, communication planning, social (always on content and community management), production, brand identity and digital for the tea brand in Australia and New Zealand. 303 MullenLowe was appointed through a process focussed on key capability provision and agency-client chemistry.

Kim Spear has been promoted to general manager of Sandpiper’s Hong Kong office. Spear joined the consultancy 18 months ago and is attributed to doubling the Hong Kong business in headcount and revenue alongside general manager Natalie Siu. In her new role, she will continue to lead strategic communications programmes for clients in the financial and professional services sectors, advising on communications campaigns, corporate M&A and special situations, restructuring, public and government affairs, rebranding, stakeholder and employer brand communications, media training and media outreach.

Red Havas has appointed Kelly Smith as ethical health director. She will lead ethical pharmaceutical accounts, including Novartis and UCB Australia, reporting to Sue Cook, managing partner of health and wellness. She joins Cook in the health leadership team that also includes Nicole Phillips, client services director. The agency also names Natalie Karaminas as account director, health and social. Karaminas transfers within the group from the UK.

Identity Communications, UM’s marketing agency, has appointed Santosh Murthy to the newly created role of multicultural strategy director. His key responsibility will be to ensure clients are futureproofed as they strive to engage with diverse audiences. Prior to this, Murthy was general manager at Spots & Space where he helped clients connect with audiences using his experience in the CALD and First Nations media space.

AIA New Zealand has appointed Bastion Shine as the company’s integrated marketing and communications business partner, following a pitch.

Branding and innovation agency The One Centre has appointed James Deehan as head of media and partnerships. Deehan joins The One Centre from WiredCo Sydney where he was head of digital media and partnerships. Prior to this, he was national digital performance director at Admatic and performance director at CHE Proximity. In his new role, Deehan will be tasked with growing The One Centre's media capabilities and offering through digital and traditional channels and driving media innovation for clients, reporting into managing director Katie Molloy.