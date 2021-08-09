Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Dentsu International, F5, Amplified Intelligence, Clemenger BBDO, Ogilvy PR China, VMLY&R Commerce, Civilization, IO Digital and more in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover August 9 through 13, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Singapore-based foodtech startup Float Foods has appointed Dentsu International as its brand and digital strategy partner to power the commercial launch of what it claims is Asia’s first plant-based whole egg product, OnlyEg. Dentsu Singapore will be responsible for developing the product’s go-to-market brand strategy, identity, design and launch campaign in Singapore in 2022.

Pfizer China has reappointed F5 to lead its brand and creative duties for its employer branding division. The agency began working with Pfizer in 2020, and has been reappointed following a pitch between three local and multinational agencies.The agency will oversee all creative and digital activation across all Greater China markets to promote the concept of employer branding to a wider audience.

Attention measurement platform Amplified Intelligence has hired Xaxis’ Trent Durfee as head of product. Durfee will be responsible for driving forward the company's product vision, creating innovative solutions that help brands and agencies grow their businesses using attention metrics. He will report directly to CEO and founder Karen Nelson-Field, and will be based at the company’s HQ in Adelaide, Australia. He joins from Xaxis where he was head of product and platforms. Durfee has more than 13 years of experience in digital advertising across Yahoo!, Nine Digital and Sizmek by Amazon.

Lewis Steele has joined Clemenger BBDO as head of social to run the agency’s social and content offering, Flare Sydney. He joins from Connecting Plots, where he was head of social and content, working on clients including Menulog, Nestlé and Subaru. 

Ogilvy has relaunched its PR offering in China and appointed Tiffany Hu as managing partner of its unit to lead the Shanghai operations. Hu will be responsible for expanding Ogilvy Shanghai’s PR practice and will work with local leaders to reinforce the company’s position in public relations in East China. Before joining Ogilvy, she was the chief operating officer of Ketchum China. 

VMLY&R Commerce has made a leadership change in Australia and New Zealand. Sean Taylor, the current CEO is leaving the agency to pursue other business interests and will be replaced by general managers Ben Walker and Kate Warren-Smith.

Shanghai-based advertising company Civilization won the annual advertising agency business of Decathlon in China. Civilization will be responsible for a series of seasonal campaigns for 2021-2022, with the scope of the contract including marketing strategy, creative, artists and media innovation.

American ride-hailing service inDriver has selected digital agency IO Digital as its PR agency of record in Pakistan. IO Digital has been tasked with leading a cross-platform PR strategy aimed at creating brand awareness, service preference, and driving app downloads in Pakistan for both drivers and passengers.

