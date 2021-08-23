Move and win roundup: Week of August 23, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 23 through 27, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

FCB Bangkok won the creative and digital mandate for Ovaltine in four markets: Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Cambodia. The agency will create 360-degree communication strategies aimed at defining the overall brand strategy and the portfolio strategy, as the brand charts its course for the next phase of growth. The brand chose FCB for its "outstanding strategic capabilities" and "unique creative vision" following a pitch that took 1.5 months of preparation and insights from all four markets, according to a release.

MullenLowe Lintas Group has elevated Naveen Gaur from deputy CEO of Lowe Lintas to COO of growth and innovation for the group of agencies. Gaur's mandate will be to strengthen the group's offering across its services such as PR, digital, content creation and production, experiential, design, analytics and martech. In addition to this, he will also lead the marketing, reputation and the strategic growth initiatives for the group. Gaur has been with Lintas since 2010.

Following a pitch, The Wired Agency won the creative, digital and social remit for tablet maker Wacom in ANZ. The brand, a favourite of designers, intends to broaden its market to the masses and expand its presence in ANZ.

Sydney independent agency Archibald Williams hired Annie Bettis and Ross Cockrill as senior copywriters. Betties has more than 10 years of experience including at Wunderman, Havas and Society Social (IPG Mediabrands). Cockrill has spent the last 15 years in London before moving to London late last year where he freelanced with CHE Proximity and R/GA.

BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand appointed Will Hamilton as director of commercial and business operations. He will be responsible for leading production setup as well as devising and delivering the business and commercial plan for BBC Studios ANZ production arm as the company expands. He reports into Kylie Washington, general manager and creative director for BBC Studios Production ANZ. He joins from Eureka Productions where he was director of production and operations, working with Australian FTA networks and major international streaming platforms.

Starward Whisky has selected Havas Media Melbourne as its media agency. Havas Media’s remit includes strategy development, media planning and implementation across offline and digital media and will feature bursts of brand awareness activity and campaigns to support new product launches. The appointment kicks off with a media campaign ‘Whisky Done Different’ launched recently across OOH and digital with creative by Wunderman Thompson and social content through HotGlue.

Dentsu International promoted Miko Quiogue to an APAC role as creative director for special projects. He will report to Merlee Jayme, chief creative officer for Dentsu in the region, working with her to lead global and regional pitches while driving creative excellence to major clients. He was formerly creative director with Dentsu Jayme Syfu, where he has worked since 2008. He will continue to lead Uniqlo and Smart Communications with his teams, on top of this new role. He has worked on major brands including Unilever, Nestle, Vespa, Adidas and Samsung.

MediaCom promoted Nic Jones, formerly regional strategy director, to head of planning, and promoted Krishnan Nurani, formerly regional systems intelligence director, to head of systems intelligence. Jones joined MediaCom in 2016 as global media strategist. He will be the lead for MediaCom's operating system. Nurani will now focus on leading a suite of intelligence products that support MediaCom’s teams across media and content, including the roll out of mLab, which uses machine learning to advance thinking in attribution. Both will report to Josh Gallagher, APAC chief product and growth officer.

Clemenger Group announced that James McGrath, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne's creative chairman, will step into a new role as the group’s creative director at-large. He will step down from his current role and take on the newly formed position starting October 1 in a part-time capacity, supporting and mentoring the group’s creative leadership across Australia and New Zealand. He will chair a newly formed creative board that will include the group’s chief creative officers and executive creative directors. Clemenger BBDO Melbourne’s joint ECDs, Jim Curtis, Rich Williams and Ryan Fitzgerald, will continue leading the agency’s creative department.

GroupM Taiwan promoted Sheldon Dsouza to deputy general manager. He will develop and launch GroupM’s new content product Motion, set up a group-level center of excellence, and work to support overall client and business development in the identified future growth pillar of content while also continuing to lead and drive the growth of INCA. He will also lead the group corporate marketing function. He has spent the last two years setting up content solutions at GroupM Taiwan as product lead. Prior to GroupM, he was with DigitalF5 and World Digital in Mumbai.

Sandpiper Communications appointed Ed Brewster as director of international media. He joins from Huawei where he led corporate affairs, public policy and media for the company’s UK business as well as managing international media relations. Prior to this, he held roles as group head of media relations at Prudential plc and head of media for Three. Based in New Zealand, he will lead Sandpiper's international media practice, which supports companies, brands and business leaders with global media, messaging, profiling and media training as well as issues and crises management. He will also provide senior counsel to financial and technology clients across the region and help lead the growth of Sandpiper’s client base across New Zealand and Australia.

Digital experience solutions business Optimizely appointed Chee Koon Foong as director of strategic growth in Singapore. He was previously APAC general manager at e-Spirit AG and regional sales manager at Sitecore. He will be building a Singapore team and focusing on growing the business locally, the company said.