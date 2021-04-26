Move and win roundup: Week of April 26, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover April 26 through 30, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Neon Leaders, a flexible resource platform, has appointed Karen Dalgleish as director of community. In her marketing career, which spans more than 30 years in Asia, Dalgleish has worked across in-house leadership roles, agency leadership roles and as an independent leadership talent.

Chemist Warehouse has chosen Seedooh to provide independent verification of its Out of Home campaigns, in another endorsement for the growing company’s verification platform. Seedooh will verify that OOH ad spend is backed by accurate campaign delivery, working in close collaboration with Chemist Warehouse’s media agency Stratosphere to ensure the team has complete visibility over whether the right messages are being shown in the right places.

Frameplay, a provider of in-game advertising, has tied up with Livewire, a gametech, entertainment and marketing company, to provide in-game inventory to APAC marketers with an in-game advertising solution. Livewire will be offering Frameplay’s advertising inventory to the market at a preferred partner rate, helping brands that are interested in expanding their audience through buying strategic in-game advertising, an effective cookieless alternative. Livewire will offer this exclusive inventory to advertisers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, allowing brand exposure to targeted geographic or global audiences. The partnership with Frameplay enables Livewire clients to have access to over 190 million daily impressions and premium game inventory across millions of mobile, PC, and console devices.

S4 Capital has hired Tom Braybrook as VP, head of growth AUNZ for MediaMonks and MightyHive. Braybrook joins from Google New Zealand, where he is currently head of agencies and partners. Prior to Google he held solutions consulting and product manager roles at Adobe, and digital roles within agencies OMD and Carat. MightyHive APAC MD Kenny Griffiths said Braybrook's experience from agency, Adobe and Google "hones in on our holy trinity approach—data, digital media and content". MightyHive and MediaMonks have won Vodafone NZ, UNSW, TAL, Allianz, Mondelez and National Australia Bank businesses in the last six months.

Havas Media Group Australia has promoted Nick Kavanagh to the newly created role of head of integrated strategy and planning. Kavanagh joined Havas in 2020 as head of integrated communications strategy, helping to develop both the agency product and overseeing strategy on clients including Destination NSW and TK Maxx. In his new role he will oversee the delivery of Havas Media’s strategic vision in a way that unites all facets of its integrated agency offering—from CRO, shopper marketing, performance digital, brand work and smart content delivery. The communications expert previously held roles at McCann London, OMD Worldwide, Naked Communications, ZenithOptimedia and Carat.

Singapore-based celebrity video platform Ace has struck a partnership with brand and talent management agency Octagon to bring additional sports and entertainment talent into the platform. Ace launched in 2020 to allow consumers and businesses to book influencers and celebrities to create personalised video messages. It currently has around 400 influencers and celebrities on its platform and is active in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, with plans to expand into other Asian countries. The partnership with Octagon will focus on bringing top talent from the sports categories like basketball (NBA), cricket (IPL) and football (English Premier League), and well as entertainment categories like K-pop and Bollywood, onto the platform. The two partners previously worked together to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Charity Foundation in December.

BBDO Singapore has won two campaigns from The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), which held an RFP for three campaigns in February. BBDO Singapore has been tasked to deliver two campaigns over the next two years focusing on TAFEP's [email protected] initiative and the Work-Life Ambassador Scheme (WLA). For this pitch, BBDO Singapore brought together specialist partners PHD, VMSD and Ipsos.