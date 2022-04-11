News Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Tribal Australia, Weber Shandwick, Leo Burnett India, VMLY&R, PHD, Publicis Groupe, SGA Capture Life, and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover April 11 through 15, 2022. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Tribal Australia appointed Juan Garcia as its first chief technology officer. He will lead the growth of the technical practice at Tribal, creating a new team to work on a range of platforms and solutions. He will also be a key member of Tribal’s experience transformation offering, Total Experience. He joins after four years as national head of technology at Whitegrey.

Weber Shandwick promoted Hin-Yan Wong to executive vice president of strategic planning and head of APAC analytics and intelligence. Based in Singapore, Wong will report to Vanessa Ho Nikolovski, chief client and growth officer for Asia Pacific, and lead the agency’s analytics unit across APAC. Wong will continue to be part of the firm’s geopolitical risk group.

Leo Burnett India was appointed as strategic and creative communication agency for Meta’s business marketing mandate in India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. 

WPP's VMLY&R and Omnicom's PHD have been appointed by Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. The two-year appointment follows a closed-door pitch. The appointment will see VMLY&R Singapore work on enhancing Scoot’s creative strategies, while PHD will manage global media planning and buying. Integrated brand work will span digital, social, out-of-home and above-the-line communications. 

Archetype Singapore hired Charlene Xiao as senior digital consultant. Xiao, who joins from Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), will be responsible for account leadership and client counsel on Archetype’s digital-marketing and social-media remits and will work with Singapore head of digital Julian Chow to develop the agency’s skills, commercials and people.

E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced that it has appointed Publicis Groupe as its creative partner. Publicis will provide creative services for all E& businesses, with the firm having announced its transformation from a telecom company into a global technology and investment conglomerate in February.

SGA Capture Life has won the rebranding mandate for Happy Forgings, a player in the auto component business in India.  As part of the design mandate, SGA Capture will create the design and branding communications to highlight the brand’s visibility across platforms.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

4 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

8 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

9 Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Global new business billings soar in November
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new business billings soar in November

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Just Published

TBWA HK calls agency leaders to step up for ethnic minorities
Advertising
3 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

TBWA HK calls agency leaders to step up for ethnic ...

The agency launches a toolkit that can be scaled across any agency or industry and calls on leaders to do their part for minority youths in Hong Kong.

Carousell's limited sustainability push
News
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Carousell's limited sustainability push

The ecommerce (or 'recommerce') platform highlights a vexing problem for the industry, and suggests using its platform is a solution.

Can Carat restore its lustre?
Analysis
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Can Carat restore its lustre?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Dentsu’s lead media agency Carat managed to see out the worst of the storm in 2020 backed by a new group-level media CEO in Prerna Mehrotra, but other measures suggested an agency struggling for serious traction.

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?
Opinions
3 hours ago
Leilani Abels

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left ...

Marcomms professionals need to upgrade their skill sets and become more tech-savvy if they want to futureproof their careers, argues the managing director of Thrive PR + Communications.