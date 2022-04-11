Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Tribal Australia appointed Juan Garcia as its first chief technology officer. He will lead the growth of the technical practice at Tribal, creating a new team to work on a range of platforms and solutions. He will also be a key member of Tribal’s experience transformation offering, Total Experience. He joins after four years as national head of technology at Whitegrey.

Weber Shandwick promoted Hin-Yan Wong to executive vice president of strategic planning and head of APAC analytics and intelligence. Based in Singapore, Wong will report to Vanessa Ho Nikolovski, chief client and growth officer for Asia Pacific, and lead the agency’s analytics unit across APAC. Wong will continue to be part of the firm’s geopolitical risk group.

Leo Burnett India was appointed as strategic and creative communication agency for Meta’s business marketing mandate in India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

WPP's VMLY&R and Omnicom's PHD have been appointed by Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group. The two-year appointment follows a closed-door pitch. The appointment will see VMLY&R Singapore work on enhancing Scoot’s creative strategies, while PHD will manage global media planning and buying. Integrated brand work will span digital, social, out-of-home and above-the-line communications.

Archetype Singapore hired Charlene Xiao as senior digital consultant. Xiao, who joins from Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), will be responsible for account leadership and client counsel on Archetype’s digital-marketing and social-media remits and will work with Singapore head of digital Julian Chow to develop the agency’s skills, commercials and people.

E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced that it has appointed Publicis Groupe as its creative partner. Publicis will provide creative services for all E& businesses, with the firm having announced its transformation from a telecom company into a global technology and investment conglomerate in February.

SGA Capture Life has won the rebranding mandate for Happy Forgings, a player in the auto component business in India. As part of the design mandate, SGA Capture will create the design and branding communications to highlight the brand’s visibility across platforms.