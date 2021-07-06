Heart-felt: This fabric fellow will give you the feels

The images above show a bit of the admirable craft that went into making a lovely stop-motion animated film called 'Everyone can be someone' (below).

The film is by BBH Singapore and UK-based maker of models and films Aiden Whittam, for Singapore's Touch Community Services. It tells a story about how charitable work can uplift not only those it aims to help, but also those who do the helping.

The production took three months, Ad Nut is told, including creating the 12 characters, designing and building the several environments, stop-motion photography (see a short behind-the-scenes video below), editing and post-production.

Says Khairul Mondzi, group creative director at BBH Singapore:

In a market where charity and non-profit organizations typically create live action or documentary-based films that are heavy on the emotions, this was an opportunity to go lighter and brighter, through the use of animation and a bit of film magic in order to create a different kind of connection with audiences. The precise craft and delicate moulding (literally) of the film was very time-consuming, but well worth it in the end. The experience was akin to how Touch as a charity actually engages and involves individuals, putting in time, effort and care into changing people’s lives and moulding everyone to become empowered and valued in society.

The film launched on the charity's owned platforms including Facebook and YouTube yesterday. You can also find some stickers on GIPHY, Instagram Stories and other platforms that have an integrated GIPHY function.

Ad Nut extends kudos to the makers of this gorgeous work.

Ad Nut wonders what percentage of the budget went toward securing the rights for the Coldplay song—the band's best track by far, IANNSHO (in Ad Nut's not so humble opinion). It's a somewhat obvious choice, perhaps, but seems like money well spent because it's fit-for-purpose here and well-known enough to help the message wend its way into people's hearts.

CREDITS

Client: TOUCH Community Services

Chief Executive Officer: James Tan

Senior Director: Anita Low

Head of Partnership, Volunteer Management & Transformation Office: Joyce Ang

Head of Communications: Pearl Peh

Senior Lead, Communications: Priscilla Toh & Samantha Wong



Agency: BBH Singapore

Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze

Creative Director: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi

Senior Art Director: Sid Lim

Associate Account Director: Shu Li Tan

Senior Strategist: Amanda Lim

Executive Producer: Wendi Chong

Director: Aiden Whittam

Model Making: Eve Bannister

2D Animation: Oscar Burgess

Audio Production: Fuse Adventures in Audio