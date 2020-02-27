Top of the Charts

What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?
Feb 27, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Economic and political instability in Hong Kong and mainland China are likely to put a dent on luxury spend.

Brand screw-ups in China mostly a result of geographical 'inaccuracy': report
Nov 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Brand screw-ups in China mostly a result of geographical 'inaccuracy': report

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report details why brand crises in China happen in the first place, and which industries are more prone to getting in trouble.

Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app
Aug 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app

TOP OF THE CHARTS: iPrice and App Annie’s latest study also shows increasing competition from Qoo10 and Shopee.

Mobile adspend gap persists, especially in certain markets
Oct 18, 2017
Matthew Miller

Mobile adspend gap persists, especially in certain markets

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest mobile advertising forecast from Zenith shows persistent and in some cases jaw-dropping variation across APAC markets.

A tale of two Asias in Zenith's adspend forecast
Sep 11, 2017
Matthew Miller

A tale of two Asias in Zenith's adspend forecast

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The company's latest forecast predicts healthy growth for "fast-track Asia", but tepid results for the more mature markets.

Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most
Aug 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Research by Econsultancy finds analytics and content marketing top the list of biggest needs.

