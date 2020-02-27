Top of the Charts
What does China’s luxury market look like in 2020?
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Economic and political instability in Hong Kong and mainland China are likely to put a dent on luxury spend.
Brand screw-ups in China mostly a result of geographical 'inaccuracy': report
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report details why brand crises in China happen in the first place, and which industries are more prone to getting in trouble.
Lazada most popular Singapore ecommerce app
TOP OF THE CHARTS: iPrice and App Annie’s latest study also shows increasing competition from Qoo10 and Shopee.
Mobile adspend gap persists, especially in certain markets
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest mobile advertising forecast from Zenith shows persistent and in some cases jaw-dropping variation across APAC markets.
A tale of two Asias in Zenith's adspend forecast
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The company's latest forecast predicts healthy growth for "fast-track Asia", but tepid results for the more mature markets.
Pain points: The skill gaps hurting marketers the most
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Research by Econsultancy finds analytics and content marketing top the list of biggest needs.
