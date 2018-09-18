The Atifa Silk Interview
The Atifa Silk Interview with...Atifa Silk
To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.
Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network
DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.
Exclusive interview: Yannick Bolloré
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Havas Group’s CEO says its high-profile restructuring gives it greater flexibility, and argues technology must power creativity—not the other way around.
Takaki Hibino: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Dentsu’s first executive officer ever posted overseas opens up about how the agency runs in his blood, how he handles juggling three hats, and how he’s adapting to his global role.
Mainardo de Nardis: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: OMD’s global chief executive says that clients and agencies need trust more than ever as the rules are rewritten.
Power balance: Kathryn Jacob on equity of opportunity
The Atifa Silk Interview: Pearl & Dean’s chief executive tells Atifa Silk it is time for the industry to break down the invisible barriers to gender parity in the workplace
Simon Bolton and Tim Greenhalgh: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Consumer-experience specialist Fitch’s leadership duo is on a mission to put human feeling back into brand-marketing.
Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10
GroupM’s Asia-Pacific CEO discusses with Atifa Silk the challenge of always being prepared for surprises that lurk around the next corner.
Exclusive interview: Sir Martin Sorrell
WPP’s chief executive gives his take on the global economy, the shift to digital, short-termism, and the prospect of Google buying agencies.
JWT's global CEO on driving diversity and agile creativity
Recently enthroned as J. Walter Thompson’s global CEO, Tamara Ingram shares her passion for creativity and inventiveness in advertising.
Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson’s first global consumer-sector CMO shares the challenges of delivering global campaigns and meeting local market needs
Harris Diamond on how PR prepared him to lead McCann
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: How a background in PR and politics helps the global chief of McCann Worldgroup steer the network towards a multi-platform future.
Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands
The Atifa Silk Interview: The new head of IPG Mediabrands shares why he made sweeping organisational changes on his first day on the job, in the midst of the global media review storm.
Charles Courtier: Exclusive interview
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW It’s been a challenging period for MEC, but CEO Charles Courtier believes that the agency’s digital and data growth strategy will have an impact.
Sir Tim Berners-Lee: The marketing impact of AI
In this exclusive interview with Atifa Silk, the legendary computer scientist shares his vision of how thinking machines and a world covered in inexpensive pixels will change everything.
Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau (Part 2)
In part two of a two-part interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk, Tencent’s online media guru talks managing risk, driving innovation and dealing with a state of ceaseless change.
Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau
In part one of a two-part interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk, Tencent’s online media guru talks managing risk, driving innovation and dealing with a state of ceaseless change.
Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith
The Atifa Silk Interview: Bloomberg Media Group’s new CEO explains why media brands need startup culture and outlines his vision for a seamless flow of content.
Exclusive: F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone on his billion-dollar brand
Scathingly sanguine about the financial woes of lesser teams, casually chauvinistic and claiming to open doors for governments, the F1 supremo pulls no punches in this interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk.
Exclusive: Interview with Dentsu's Tadashi Ishii
Dentsu’s leader outlines big ambitions and his plans for expansion.
