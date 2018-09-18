The Atifa Silk Interview

The Atifa Silk Interview with...Atifa Silk
Sep 18, 2018
Atifa Silk

The Atifa Silk Interview with...Atifa Silk

To celebrate Campaign’s 50th birthday, Asia brand director Atifa Silk agreed to turn the interviewing tables onto herself, reflecting on the highs and lows of almost two decades of Campaign's development.

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network
Apr 25, 2018
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network

DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.

Exclusive interview: Yannick Bolloré
Aug 30, 2017
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Yannick Bolloré

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Havas Group’s CEO says its high-profile restructuring gives it greater flexibility, and argues technology must power creativity—not the other way around.

Takaki Hibino: Exclusive interview
Jun 1, 2017
Atifa Silk

Takaki Hibino: Exclusive interview

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Dentsu’s first executive officer ever posted overseas opens up about how the agency runs in his blood, how he handles juggling three hats, and how he’s adapting to his global role.

Mainardo de Nardis: Exclusive interview
Apr 3, 2017
Atifa Silk

Mainardo de Nardis: Exclusive interview

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: OMD’s global chief executive says that clients and agencies need trust more than ever as the rules are rewritten.

Power balance: Kathryn Jacob on equity of opportunity
Mar 22, 2017
Atifa Silk

Power balance: Kathryn Jacob on equity of opportunity

The Atifa Silk Interview: Pearl & Dean’s chief executive tells Atifa Silk it is time for the industry to break down the invisible barriers to gender parity in the workplace

Simon Bolton and Tim Greenhalgh: Exclusive interview
Feb 6, 2017
Atifa Silk

Simon Bolton and Tim Greenhalgh: Exclusive interview

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: Consumer-experience specialist Fitch’s leadership duo is on a mission to put human feeling back into brand-marketing.

Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10
Nov 17, 2016
Atifa Silk

Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10

GroupM’s Asia-Pacific CEO discusses with Atifa Silk the challenge of always being prepared for surprises that lurk around the next corner.

Exclusive interview: Sir Martin Sorrell
Oct 24, 2016
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Sir Martin Sorrell

WPP’s chief executive gives his take on the global economy, the shift to digital, short-termism, and the prospect of Google buying agencies.

JWT's global CEO on driving diversity and agile creativity
Sep 20, 2016
Atifa Silk

JWT's global CEO on driving diversity and agile creativity

Recently enthroned as J. Walter Thompson’s global CEO, Tamara Ingram shares her passion for creativity and inventiveness in advertising.

Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis
Aug 11, 2016
Atifa Silk

Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson’s first global consumer-sector CMO shares the challenges of delivering global campaigns and meeting local market needs

Harris Diamond on how PR prepared him to lead McCann
May 31, 2016
Atifa Silk

Harris Diamond on how PR prepared him to lead McCann

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW: How a background in PR and politics helps the global chief of McCann Worldgroup steer the network towards a multi-platform future.

Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands
Apr 18, 2016
Atifa Silk

Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands

The Atifa Silk Interview: The new head of IPG Mediabrands shares why he made sweeping organisational changes on his first day on the job, in the midst of the global media review storm.

Charles Courtier: Exclusive interview
Mar 7, 2016
Atifa Silk

Charles Courtier: Exclusive interview

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW It’s been a challenging period for MEC, but CEO Charles Courtier believes that the agency’s digital and data growth strategy will have an impact.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee: The marketing impact of AI
Jul 28, 2015
Atifa Silk

Sir Tim Berners-Lee: The marketing impact of AI

In this exclusive interview with Atifa Silk, the legendary computer scientist shares his vision of how thinking machines and a world covered in inexpensive pixels will change everything.

Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau (Part 2)
Apr 24, 2015
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau (Part 2)

In part two of a two-part interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk, Tencent’s online media guru talks managing risk, driving innovation and dealing with a state of ceaseless change.

Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau
Apr 23, 2015
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Tencent's SY Lau

In part one of a two-part interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk, Tencent’s online media guru talks managing risk, driving innovation and dealing with a state of ceaseless change.

Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith
Jan 12, 2015
Atifa Silk

Exclusive interview: Bloomberg Media's CEO Justin Smith

The Atifa Silk Interview: Bloomberg Media Group’s new CEO explains why media brands need startup culture and outlines his vision for a seamless flow of content.

Exclusive: F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone on his billion-dollar brand
Nov 14, 2014
Atifa Silk

Exclusive: F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone on his billion-dollar brand

Scathingly sanguine about the financial woes of lesser teams, casually chauvinistic and claiming to open doors for governments, the F1 supremo pulls no punches in this interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific brand director Atifa Silk.

Exclusive: Interview with Dentsu's Tadashi Ishii
Sep 9, 2014
Atifa Silk

Exclusive: Interview with Dentsu's Tadashi Ishii

Dentsu’s leader outlines big ambitions and his plans for expansion.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia