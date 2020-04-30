Technology
AI, biometrics and purpose: how advertising will change over next decade
Top industry experts predict a future in which AI will make crucial purchasing decisions, biometric data will become a common currency, and purpose will become an essential part of a brand's identity.
Email marketing to wow jaded audiences
Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.
Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too
VR in the consumer space is not a new thing – but planners too are jumping on the bandwagon.
How it really works... visual recognition technology
AIQ CEO: "We feel that vision tech is going to come to a point that it will replace our day-to-day behaviours."
AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.
How it really works... drone light shows
"I think there’s more opportunity than just replacing fireworks."
The future of virtual meetings
Could multi-hub meetings be the next best thing after face-to-face?
How it really works... ePosters
Authors can use the platform’s editing tool to create interactive ePosters that can include videos, website links, audio, surveys, images, and more.
CWT launches AI-powered travel reporting tool
The tool works like a search engine and allows users to access information on travel programmes.
EventBank rolls out in Hong Kong, Singapore
The company offers an online software suite to event-management companies and commerce chambers.
CrowdComms lands in Hong Kong
Event-tech agency aims to make a push for its Entegy Suite in Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
Corporate travel management gets personal with AI
Could AI really be a game-changer for corporate travel management?
How it really works... AI-powered matchmaking
"With machine learning, the more you swipe, the more it learns—and the better the recommendations become."
Kairos acquires facial recognition startup, expands into Singapore
“Asia is home to over half the world’s 'digital population'. So, it's a massive opportunity for us."
MITEC launches event management platform
The platform will offer a centralised location for all event documentation.
Live-streaming comes of age
Improved connectivity is taking live-streaming beyond the ballroom, transforming events with its incredible ability to achieve reach and scale.
Event tech on show at IMEX 2018
The show recorded its largest-ever number of event tech exhibitors this year.
How it really works... live streaming
How to successfully live stream your event and make sure the right audience is watching your content.
Oculus and NextVR team up to launch live-stream app
The app will allow users to participate in social engagement alongside immersive VR content.
How it really works... facial recognition
The chief design officer at Kairos takes us through the intricacies of facial recognition at events.
