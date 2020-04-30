Technology

AI, biometrics and purpose: how advertising will change over next decade
Apr 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

AI, biometrics and purpose: how advertising will change over next decade

Top industry experts predict a future in which AI will make crucial purchasing decisions, biometric data will become a common currency, and purpose will become an essential part of a brand's identity.

Email marketing to wow jaded audiences
Jun 10, 2019
Susie Harwood

Email marketing to wow jaded audiences

Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.

Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too
Apr 26, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Yes, VR can be used in pre-production too

VR in the consumer space is not a new thing – but planners too are jumping on the bandwagon.

How it really works... visual recognition technology
Apr 22, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How it really works... visual recognition technology

AIQ CEO: "We feel that vision tech is going to come to a point that it will replace our day-to-day behaviours."

AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
Feb 15, 2019
Staff Writer

AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash

The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.

How it really works... drone light shows
Feb 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How it really works... drone light shows

"I think there’s more opportunity than just replacing fireworks."

The future of virtual meetings
Jan 18, 2019
Susie Harwood

The future of virtual meetings

Could multi-hub meetings be the next best thing after face-to-face?

How it really works... ePosters
Dec 18, 2018
Kim Benjamin

How it really works... ePosters

Authors can use the platform’s editing tool to create interactive ePosters that can include videos, website links, audio, surveys, images, and more.

CWT launches AI-powered travel reporting tool
Nov 19, 2018
Staff Writer

CWT launches AI-powered travel reporting tool

The tool works like a search engine and allows users to access information on travel programmes.

EventBank rolls out in Hong Kong, Singapore
Sep 20, 2018
Staff Writer

EventBank rolls out in Hong Kong, Singapore

The company offers an online software suite to event-management companies and commerce chambers.

CrowdComms lands in Hong Kong
Sep 19, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

CrowdComms lands in Hong Kong

Event-tech agency aims to make a push for its Entegy Suite in Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

Corporate travel management gets personal with AI
Sep 18, 2018
Kim Benjamin

Corporate travel management gets personal with AI

Could AI really be a game-changer for corporate travel management?

How it really works... AI-powered matchmaking
Aug 20, 2018
Megan Gell

How it really works... AI-powered matchmaking

"With machine learning, the more you swipe, the more it learns—and the better the recommendations become."

Kairos acquires facial recognition startup, expands into Singapore
Jul 16, 2018
Megan Gell

Kairos acquires facial recognition startup, expands into Singapore

“Asia is home to over half the world’s 'digital population'. So, it's a massive opportunity for us."

MITEC launches event management platform
Jul 9, 2018
Staff Writer

MITEC launches event management platform

The platform will offer a centralised location for all event documentation.

Live-streaming comes of age
May 29, 2018
Megan Gell

Live-streaming comes of age

Improved connectivity is taking live-streaming beyond the ballroom, transforming events with its incredible ability to achieve reach and scale.

Event tech on show at IMEX 2018
May 18, 2018
Megan Gell

Event tech on show at IMEX 2018

The show recorded its largest-ever number of event tech exhibitors this year.

How it really works... live streaming
May 7, 2018
Megan Gell

How it really works... live streaming

How to successfully live stream your event and make sure the right audience is watching your content.

Oculus and NextVR team up to launch live-stream app
May 4, 2018
Staff Writer

Oculus and NextVR team up to launch live-stream app

The app will allow users to participate in social engagement alongside immersive VR content.

How it really works... facial recognition
Apr 23, 2018
Megan Gell

How it really works... facial recognition

The chief design officer at Kairos takes us through the intricacies of facial recognition at events.

