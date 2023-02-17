Sustainability Impact
Sweet dreams are made of bills
Korea's Hana Bank and independent agency The Watermelon have teamed up to prey on people's superstitions and dress it up as environmentalism by stuffing pillows with old banknotes.
Not plastic: Organisations on a mission to make sustainable packaging mainstream
From takeaway boxes made of seaweed to compostable mailers made from plant-based materials, we meet those leading the charge to help brands end their plastic addiction and bring sustainable packaging to the masses.
Indonesia has a waste problem, M&C Saatchi is helping clean it up
More than a million volunteers mobilized by M&C Saatchi Indonesia and the Indah Foundation will clear plastic and litter from their local beaches, rivers and parks as part of the Hari Bersih event on February 19.
Where are the women in creative leadership roles?
"Hold on, women, we can’t seem to find the handle of the boardroom door!", says Vu-Quan Nguyen-Masse as he demystifies the true meaning of DEI for clueless male leaders.
Wooing brand love and cost efficiencies
On Valentine's Day, brands are ardently wooing consumers to stay at the forefront of their minds and to preserve their loyalty. Those brands that truly comprehend and hold dear to their target audience's values, attitudes, and behaviors will stand out.
Creatives dissect the tone of Super Bowl LVII ads
From ‘goofy’ to ‘tone-deaf’, Super Bowl ads called on familiar tropes and light-hearted themes this year. We ask creatives what the tone of the ads says about the current state of the ad industry.
KFC India appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO
She was previously VP of marketing at Hindustan Times
Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.
40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.
Unilever hikes adspend by €500m and vows to keep investing in 2023
The consumer goods company also warned that prices for consumer goods would continue to rise.
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, iProspect
A skilled articulator of business, media and market trends, Lee has spearheaded actionable insights for business stakeholders locally and globally.
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
Sincere and inspiring, Wang is a fierce advocate for people, culture and commercial success. This has led to a better client and employee retention rate and steady business growth.
40 Under 40 2022: Rohit Dosi, InMobi
A star player in India’s adtech space, Dosi’s understanding of the digital ecosystem helped his team expand from one to 75 countries in the last three years.
Otrivin turns air pollution into pencils, to make a fine point
The Bengaluru-based project conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore won't erase the problem of breathing bad air in schools, but the pencils can draw attention to the cause.
UM names former Mediacom US leader as global CEO
Sasha Savic takes up the role and will report to IPG Mediabrands chief Eileen Kiernan.
Mindshare names global Unilever account lead
Ailsa Lochrie was most recently chief commercial officer, EMEA.
Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl
Before and after the game are a different story as brands “scratch the surface” of what they can do on the platform for big events.
Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business
James Temple to head up Accenture Song’s metaverse capabilities, succeeding Mark Curtis, who is moving to its global sustainability studio.
If purpose is our only purpose, Cannes Lions has no purpose
Brand purpose campaigns will again sweep the Cannes Lions this year, and when they win, we all lose.
