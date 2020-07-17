Stories
Which F&B brands take the cake in Asia’s food fight?
ASIA’s TOP 1000 BRANDS: Nestle once again makes itself known as the cream of the crop while powerhouses Heinz and Nescafe continue to chomp their way to the top.
Duopoly expands dominance within Asia as Vodafone, Reliance Jio lose ground
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Telecommunications providers experienced widespread disruption this year, while tech behemoths Facebook and Google expanded their stronghold in the Asia-Pacific region.
Who's driving brand recognition in APAC's automotive sector?
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Tesla pulls into the Top 20 this year as Audi, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen also overtake peers like Porsche, Ford, Mazda and Mitsubishi.
APAC bank and insurance brands see significant shifts
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Standard Chartered clambers back into the top 10 banks after a 2019 freefall, while in insurance, Allianz tumbles from fifth place in 2019 to 63rd this year.
Inspecting the gadget game: Which CE brands are gaining and losing favour
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi lose power, while Oppo, Vivo, TCL Technology, GoPro and LifeSense boot up higher brand recognition.
Presenting: Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2020
After Campaign Asia-Pacific members enjoyed a preview last week, registered users can now dig into Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.
Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite brand, Samsung
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant charts high in 12 product categories and tops local and sustainable ranking.
Sony slips from the top 5 for the first time, as LG gains
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Japanese electronics giant's struggles reflect a search for relevance in a fast-changing market where Korean competitors are ascendent.
Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Many of the brands voted to have the best record on sustainability are also top brands overall. That’s no coincidence, say observers.
Facebook Messenger pips WhatsApp in consumer's minds
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Facebook apps dominate new messaging service category, but in the opposite order you might expect.
Rising and falling fortunes: The biggest brand moves
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: A gallery of the most impressive ascents and the most precipitous declines in our 2020 survey of brand perception in APAC.
How big brands rejuvenate and stay on top
Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.
Brand-faithful, fairly optimistic and prone to save
Brands in New Zealand need to work hard to lure loyal consumers away from their favourite products, in a market where the economic forecast appears tentatively optimistic.
Malaysia’s Top 100 Brands: Global brands dominate
Consistency is the order of the day for Malaysian consumers, with a few notable exceptions.
AirAsia & Maybank streets ahead of rival Malaysian brands
Both brands continue to resonate strongest with consumers for reasons of pride and product.
Malaysia’s lack of local love turning a corner
There’s a dearth of local representation in Malaysia’s Top 100 Brands, but change is coming as younger consumers bring new attitudes.
Ecommerce-savvy Malaysians still cautious about spending
While confidence remains high, certain segments should take note: the impact of the country's new Sugar Tax remains to be seen, and more and more Malaysians are choosing convenience shopping over supermarkets.
What Cannes wants to talk about? Quitting social media
Conversations at Cannes kept returning to the negative influence of social media on mental health, with other strands of the same discussion touching on harmful agency-client working relationships and the introduction of psychological "safe spaces" at work.
Presenting: Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2019
Access all the data and analysis around this definitive annual assessment of consumer brand sentiments in the region.
Asia's Top 1000 Brands white paper illuminates 2019 trends
Campaign Members can access a report by our editorial staff that reveals the top stories from this year's survey, plus all the data laid out in easily digestible form.
