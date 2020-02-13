Sector Study

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Keegan

As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
Jul 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.

Who moved my cheese? Chinese consumers did
Apr 30, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SECTOR STUDY: China may be one of the hardest markets across the globe in which to sell cheese directly, but sneaking the product into other foodstuffs is making it more palatable.

Beyond time: How watch brands are adapting to survive
Apr 17, 2018
David Blecken

SECTOR STUDY: An industry that prizes tradition is learning that it must innovate to stay alive, but extinction looks near for brands without a clear proposition.

The OTT video streaming battle in Asia
Mar 14, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

SECTOR STUDY: Global players are struggling to make inroads in the face of fierce competition from local services.

Private investing could be about to get a makeover in Japan
Feb 28, 2018
David Blecken

A new investment service called Folio is banking on good design and human language to win over an extremely cautious market. Will others follow?

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
Nov 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.

Bike-sharing brands need better differentiation
Sep 19, 2017
David Blecken

The rush to be present in a rapidly growing industry means few companies have paused to consider what they stand for.

Are smarter white goods a smart strategy?
Feb 16, 2016
Kim Benjamin

SECTOR STUDY: With lifestyle changes and increasing consumer demand for more convenient white goods, companies are taking action to develop smarter domestic appliances.

Keeping up with China’s caffeine buzz
Nov 25, 2015
Li Mei Foong

As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.

Beer firms vie for a piece of Myanmar
Sep 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SECTOR STUDY: Despite strong incumbents, international beer-makers are keen to establish a foothold in the growing market, and are building local brands to do so.

Korean beauty brands ensnare Asia
Jul 27, 2015
Sarah O'Meara

SECTOR STUDY: Novel ingredients and a rapid development cycle have helped put South Korea’s cosmetics industry on the global map, making it a force to reckon with.

Toys: Cultural shifts spur playtime in Asia
May 13, 2015
Byravee Iyer

SECTOR STUDY: A growing middle-class and greater appreciation of educational learning among younger couples is making a strong case for toymakers to invest in the region.

Online banking: China's Internet giants turn financial upstarts
Apr 14, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Access to big data and marketing on their owned assets will give Chinese internet kingpins an edge as they break into a newly approved online banking sector.

Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
Mar 2, 2015
Li Mei Foong

As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.

Muslim consumers: Beauty brands eyeing halal cosmetics
Jan 6, 2015
Matthew Carlton

Long ignored or misunderstood by the mainstream, Muslim women’s beauty needs are being championed by a new wave of niche brands, to commercial success.

Concept stores: Brands take over Asian city centres
Nov 14, 2014
Matthew Carlton

From sugary treats to premium spirits, brands are snapping up prime retail to daze and delight their key consumers.

Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
Nov 3, 2014
Li Mei Foong

SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.

Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Oct 6, 2014
Robert Clark

Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.

Premium auto marques fall back on gimmicks
Sep 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SECTOR STUDY: Once dominated by three top German brands, China’s luxury car market grows increasingly competitive, forcing marketers to get inventive to woo buyers with ‘difference’.

