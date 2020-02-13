Sector Study
How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.
Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.
Who moved my cheese? Chinese consumers did
SECTOR STUDY: China may be one of the hardest markets across the globe in which to sell cheese directly, but sneaking the product into other foodstuffs is making it more palatable.
Beyond time: How watch brands are adapting to survive
SECTOR STUDY: An industry that prizes tradition is learning that it must innovate to stay alive, but extinction looks near for brands without a clear proposition.
The OTT video streaming battle in Asia
SECTOR STUDY: Global players are struggling to make inroads in the face of fierce competition from local services.
Private investing could be about to get a makeover in Japan
A new investment service called Folio is banking on good design and human language to win over an extremely cautious market. Will others follow?
Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.
Bike-sharing brands need better differentiation
The rush to be present in a rapidly growing industry means few companies have paused to consider what they stand for.
Are smarter white goods a smart strategy?
SECTOR STUDY: With lifestyle changes and increasing consumer demand for more convenient white goods, companies are taking action to develop smarter domestic appliances.
Keeping up with China’s caffeine buzz
As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.
Beer firms vie for a piece of Myanmar
SECTOR STUDY: Despite strong incumbents, international beer-makers are keen to establish a foothold in the growing market, and are building local brands to do so.
Korean beauty brands ensnare Asia
SECTOR STUDY: Novel ingredients and a rapid development cycle have helped put South Korea’s cosmetics industry on the global map, making it a force to reckon with.
Toys: Cultural shifts spur playtime in Asia
SECTOR STUDY: A growing middle-class and greater appreciation of educational learning among younger couples is making a strong case for toymakers to invest in the region.
Online banking: China's Internet giants turn financial upstarts
Access to big data and marketing on their owned assets will give Chinese internet kingpins an edge as they break into a newly approved online banking sector.
Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.
Muslim consumers: Beauty brands eyeing halal cosmetics
Long ignored or misunderstood by the mainstream, Muslim women’s beauty needs are being championed by a new wave of niche brands, to commercial success.
Concept stores: Brands take over Asian city centres
From sugary treats to premium spirits, brands are snapping up prime retail to daze and delight their key consumers.
Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.
Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.
Premium auto marques fall back on gimmicks
SECTOR STUDY: Once dominated by three top German brands, China’s luxury car market grows increasingly competitive, forcing marketers to get inventive to woo buyers with ‘difference’.
