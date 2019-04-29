Promoted
Grand Hyatt Singapore ups its green game
A rooftop garden, plant-based menus and a Tri-generation plant. At Grand Hyatt Singapore, ‘green event’ isn’t merely a marketing buzzword.
New World Beijing Hotel: events with flair
New World Beijing Hotel boasts a 520 sqm pillar-less ballroom, seven multi-purpose meeting spaces and a boardroom.
This design-led hotel is a dream for themed events
Located on the pristine Khem Beach, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is MICE- and bleisure-friendly
TaiNEX 2 steps up Taipei's MICE offerings
With a variety of spaces spanning 156,700 sqm, TaiNEX 2 is a prime venue for exhibitions, conferences and meetings.
The Sydney hotel taking personalisation to a new level
Agile and convenient with great views of Darling Harbour, Hyatt Regency Sydney is a top choice for those looking to customise their events.
The forefront of ‘bleisure’ in Kuala Lumpur
In a city fast filling up with famous hospitality brands, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur Managed by Banyan Tree’s secret recipe lies in its urban hotel-meets-resort vibe.
Kerry Hotel Hong Kong: Keeping events high-end
The flagship property of the Kerry brand defines a new generation of business events.
AsiaWorld-Expo: Leading the way
With its investment in smart technology and sustainability efforts, AsiaWorld-Expo provides an unparalleled experience for event organisers and visitors alike.
The venues moving mountains in Shanghai
China’s “city that never sleeps” now has even more to offer meeting planners.
Hyatt on the Bund updates event offerings
The five-star hotel is a highlight in Shanghai’s growing business events sector
Explore events in East Asia with CEI's interactive digital guide
Hilton Hotel Guide: Japan & South Korea serves as inspiration for event planners searching for their next destination.
Building a two-way street for successful events in Asia
Survey seeks to shed light on business events landscape.
High Five Taiwan goes virtual
MEET TAIWAN aims for the sky with its popular marketing campaign.
From mega to niche events W Shanghai – The Bund is set to steal the scene
The Shanghai staple offers a range of flexible venues, a top-tier selection of restaurants and bars, and style to boot.
Enhanced Marina Bay Sands is making more of meetings and events
With more activities, upgraded facilities and a focus on sustainability, Marina Bay Sands is raising the bar for business events in Southeast Asia.
How Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is keeping cool in feverish events industry
The KLCC provides more room for business growth and a new partnership initiative to upgrade events.
A new look for the Hilton Osaka
Major renovation transforms the city’s largest international hotel.
HKCEC's new Wi-Fi opens the door for live streaming, real-time events
US$3.9 million project scheduled for Q4 2018, upgrading Hong Kong's iconic venue to a communication hub.
Vinpearl: An events paradise in Vietnam
Vinpearl’s collection of five-star beachside resorts offers corporate groups stunning locations for events.
Westin Shanghai takes event catering to the next level
With 2,700 in attendance and expectations high, the Westin team built their tailor-made infrastructure from the ground up.
