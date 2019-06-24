Places & Spaces

National Wine Centre Australia launches tours for groups
Jun 24, 2019
Staff Writer

National Wine Centre Australia launches tours for groups

Revolving around fine wines and foods, the tours are meant for groups that don't have time to travel out into a wine region.

Kuala Lumpur is CR Worldwide’s top summer incentive destination
Jun 17, 2019
Staff Writer

Kuala Lumpur is CR Worldwide’s top summer incentive destination

The Malaysian capital was the only Asian destination on the list.

Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
May 31, 2019
Staff Writer

Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.

Pacific World unveils emerging destinations for 2019 and 2020
May 24, 2019
Staff Writer

Pacific World unveils emerging destinations for 2019 and 2020

Find out which Asian cities made the list.

Busan to add three entertainment venues by 2022
May 22, 2019
Megan Gell

Busan to add three entertainment venues by 2022

South Korean port city adds to inventory for groups big and small.

Apr 29, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

"We are lucky in Brisbane – tropical, beautiful blue skies"

Brisbane is gaining clout over the years with a string of regional and global events – not least because of its rapid infrastructure developments.

New convention centre to open in Sydney
Apr 17, 2019
Staff Writer

New convention centre to open in Sydney

The surrounding Green Square area will also undergo a transformation that includes a new train station, library and aquatic centre.

Singaporeans throng world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport
Apr 15, 2019
Staff Writer

Singaporeans throng world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport

It’s basically part mall, part garden, and part airport – all contained within a glass dome.

Bali welcomes Kempinski property
Apr 15, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Bali welcomes Kempinski property

For meetings facing the beach, the pillar-less grand ballroom can host up to 900 delegates.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts launches corporate booking tool
Apr 2, 2019
Staff Writer

Millennium Hotels & Resorts launches corporate booking tool

The new product will enable SMEs to manage their travel and bookings on a single dashboard.

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core
Apr 1, 2019
Megan Gell

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core

Gu Xuebin, founder and CEO of WeMeet, and advisor to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, says big tech is finally paying attention to events.

The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene
Mar 13, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene

Two major sporting events heading to Tokyo are causing meetings numbers and venue construction to spike.

New Rosewood openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok
Mar 12, 2019
Staff Writer

New Rosewood openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok

Rosewood Hong Kong will be opening on 17 March, ahead of its Thai counterpart on 31 March.

Melbourne looks to Chinese incentive groups for growth
Mar 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Melbourne looks to Chinese incentive groups for growth

On the heels of successful visits by Chinese incentive groups, Melbourne prepares itself for more inbound business.

Is Macau the missing puzzle piece in Greater Bay MICE potential?
Mar 11, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Is Macau the missing puzzle piece in Greater Bay MICE potential?

The high number of new venue openings in recent years presents untapped potential for event organisers.

Shanghai Disneyland pays tribute to Minnie for IWD 2019
Mar 8, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Shanghai Disneyland pays tribute to Minnie for IWD 2019

The theme park replaces '尼' with '妮' on its name to mark International Women's Day.

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center debuts second hall
Mar 6, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center debuts second hall

The new hall is expected to meet spillover demands from Tainex 1.

New Hilton brand will cater to meetings and events
Mar 4, 2019
Staff Writer

New Hilton brand will cater to meetings and events

The line of hotels will focus on tech, facilities, and services with the business traveller in mind.

St. Regis set to open in Hong Kong
Feb 26, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

St. Regis set to open in Hong Kong

The new property has only 112 rooms and 17 suites, lower than the average of 300 rooms among its counterparts in other cities.

