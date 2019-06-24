Places & Spaces
National Wine Centre Australia launches tours for groups
Revolving around fine wines and foods, the tours are meant for groups that don't have time to travel out into a wine region.
Kuala Lumpur is CR Worldwide’s top summer incentive destination
The Malaysian capital was the only Asian destination on the list.
Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.
Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.
Pacific World unveils emerging destinations for 2019 and 2020
Find out which Asian cities made the list.
Busan to add three entertainment venues by 2022
South Korean port city adds to inventory for groups big and small.
"We are lucky in Brisbane – tropical, beautiful blue skies"
Brisbane is gaining clout over the years with a string of regional and global events – not least because of its rapid infrastructure developments.
New convention centre to open in Sydney
The surrounding Green Square area will also undergo a transformation that includes a new train station, library and aquatic centre.
Singaporeans throng world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport
It’s basically part mall, part garden, and part airport – all contained within a glass dome.
Bali welcomes Kempinski property
For meetings facing the beach, the pillar-less grand ballroom can host up to 900 delegates.
Millennium Hotels & Resorts launches corporate booking tool
The new product will enable SMEs to manage their travel and bookings on a single dashboard.
Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core
Gu Xuebin, founder and CEO of WeMeet, and advisor to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, says big tech is finally paying attention to events.
The Olympic effect on Tokyo's events scene
Two major sporting events heading to Tokyo are causing meetings numbers and venue construction to spike.
New Rosewood openings in Hong Kong and Bangkok
Rosewood Hong Kong will be opening on 17 March, ahead of its Thai counterpart on 31 March.
Melbourne looks to Chinese incentive groups for growth
On the heels of successful visits by Chinese incentive groups, Melbourne prepares itself for more inbound business.
Is Macau the missing puzzle piece in Greater Bay MICE potential?
The high number of new venue openings in recent years presents untapped potential for event organisers.
Shanghai Disneyland pays tribute to Minnie for IWD 2019
The theme park replaces '尼' with '妮' on its name to mark International Women's Day.
Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center debuts second hall
The new hall is expected to meet spillover demands from Tainex 1.
New Hilton brand will cater to meetings and events
The line of hotels will focus on tech, facilities, and services with the business traveller in mind.
St. Regis set to open in Hong Kong
The new property has only 112 rooms and 17 suites, lower than the average of 300 rooms among its counterparts in other cities.
